New York Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

The hits keep on coming for the New York Mets.

Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his right middle finger, which revealed a partial non-displaced fracture, per multiple reports.

For now, the Mets say Marte is day-to-day. The outfielder was seen wearing a splint on his finger in the dugout during the nightcap of the Mets' doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.

It's unknown how long Marte will be sidelined, but in the meantime, he might be able to avoid the IL. In the interim, Tyler Naquin will likely fill in for Marte in right field.

Marte was plunked on the finger with a 95 mph from Mitch Keller on Tuesday, which forced him out of the game shortly thereafter.

If the Mets hang on to beat Pittsburgh tonight, they will have a half game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. With 24 games left to play, the Mets cannot afford to lose Marte for a significant period of time.

The All-Star right fielder is hitting .292 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .815 OPS out of the No. 2 hole for the Mets this season.

