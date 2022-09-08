Skip to main content

New York Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has a fractured finger.

The hits keep on coming for the New York Mets.

Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his right middle finger, which revealed a partial non-displaced fracture, per multiple reports. 

For now, the Mets say Marte is day-to-day. The outfielder was seen wearing a splint on his finger in the dugout during the nightcap of the Mets' doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.

It's unknown how long Marte will be sidelined, but in the meantime, he might be able to avoid the IL. In the interim, Tyler Naquin will likely fill in for Marte in right field.

Marte was plunked on the finger with a 95 mph from Mitch Keller on Tuesday, which forced him out of the game shortly thereafter. 

If the Mets hang on to beat Pittsburgh tonight, they will have a half game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. With 24 games left to play, the Mets cannot afford to lose Marte for a significant period of time. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The All-Star right fielder is hitting .292 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .815 OPS out of the No. 2 hole for the Mets this season. 

Read More:

Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

- MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

- Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Starling MarteTyler NaquinNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer lands on IL for second time this season.
News

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) hits a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
How Francisco Alvarez could force New York Mets' hand.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Avoids Serious Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets catcher James McCann may have rediscovered his swing after another prolonged stay on the IL.
News

New York Mets Catcher James McCann's Silver Lining in Injury Riddled Season

By Pat Ragazzo