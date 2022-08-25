Skip to main content

Edwin Diaz to Receive Live Entrance Song From Timmy Trumpet at Mets Game

Edwin Diaz will receive a live entrance song at a Mets game soon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The most popular entrance music in baseball is Narco by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, which is a tune that closer Edwin Diaz uses when he emerges out of the bullpen. 

As the Mets announced on Wednesday, Timmy Trumpet will attend the Mets' matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30. The artist will throw out the honorary first pitch as well. 

If Diaz enters the game, Trumpet will perform Narco as he runs onto the field. But if he doesn't pitch, Trumpet will perform when the closer runs out of the dugout. 

Diaz began using this song last year, before he evolved into the best closer in baseball in 2022. This season, Diaz leads all major league relievers with a historic 17.7 K/9. His ERA sits at 1.46 and the righty is 28 for 31 in save chances. 

Diaz, 28, has been untouchable since he began using his low-90s slider more often to complement his 100-plus mph fastball. The 28-year-old also made the All-Star team this year for the second time in his career and first as a Met. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Narco has hit No. 1 on Spotify's Viral 50 chart in the month of August. 

Read More:

Mets' Drew Smith Ramping Up, Tommy Hunter Trending Towards Return

- Should Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Edwin DiazNew York Mets

Read More

Edwin Diaz to Receive Live Entrance Song From Timmy Trumpet at Mets Game

Source: Mets' Drew Smith Ramping Up, Tommy Hunter Trending Towards Return

Should New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (62) looks out after ending the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Source: Mets' Drew Smith Ramping Up, Tommy Hunter Trending Towards Return

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park.
News

Should New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer Willing to Assist New York Mets' Bullpen in Postseason

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Sets Major Career Milestone

By Pat Ragazzo
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos bump chests at the MLB All-Star Futures Game in July.
News

Where Mets Prospects Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts after issuing a walk against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.
News

Taijuan Walker Decision Looming for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo