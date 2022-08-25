Edwin Diaz to Receive Live Entrance Song From Timmy Trumpet at Mets Game

The most popular entrance music in baseball is Narco by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, which is a tune that closer Edwin Diaz uses when he emerges out of the bullpen.

As the Mets announced on Wednesday, Timmy Trumpet will attend the Mets' matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30. The artist will throw out the honorary first pitch as well.

If Diaz enters the game, Trumpet will perform Narco as he runs onto the field. But if he doesn't pitch, Trumpet will perform when the closer runs out of the dugout.

Diaz began using this song last year, before he evolved into the best closer in baseball in 2022. This season, Diaz leads all major league relievers with a historic 17.7 K/9. His ERA sits at 1.46 and the righty is 28 for 31 in save chances.

Diaz, 28, has been untouchable since he began using his low-90s slider more often to complement his 100-plus mph fastball. The 28-year-old also made the All-Star team this year for the second time in his career and first as a Met.

Narco has hit No. 1 on Spotify's Viral 50 chart in the month of August.

Read More:

- Mets' Drew Smith Ramping Up, Tommy Hunter Trending Towards Return

- Should Mets Sign Justin Verlander in Offseason?

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.