Trevor May Nearing Rehab Assignment, Return to New York Mets

Trevor May nearing rehab assignment, New York Mets return.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Lost in the shuffle of the promising Jacob deGrom news from Thursday night, Mets reliever Trevor May also took a significant step while appearing in the same sim game in Port St. Lucie.

According to a source, May tossed one inning on 20 pitches. His fastball velocity sat between 94-96 mph, while his slider and changeup looked sharp as well.

May faced live hitters on Sunday for the first time since injuring his right elbow in early-May. 

Now, he is very close to beginning a rehab assignment, which is expected to come for Triple A Syracuse shortly after minor league games resume following the All-Star break. 

May struggled earlier in the season as he attempted to pitch through an arm injury. He was unable to do so, before landing on the IL for a long-term stay. 

On a positive note, the 32-year-old is healthy and in great shape after rehabbing for the past several months. The hope is he can rejoin the Mets' bullpen soon enough, and assume a role as one of the bridge pieces to elite closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning.

May was very solid for the Mets in 2021, posting a 3.59 ERA across 62 2/3 innings with 83 strikeouts. He isn't expected to require many rehab outings, before rejoining the big-league bullpen. 

Jacob deGrom Aces Sim Game As Possible Return to Mets Looms

Latest Mets Trade Deadline Buzz

- MLB Insider: Mets Among Teams to Talk Juan Soto With Nationals

