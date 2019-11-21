Amazin' Clubhouse
Mets reportedly interview former Giants' coach Hensley Meulens for bench coach job

Rick Laughland
by
-edited

New York wasting little time in building its staff.

According to the New York Post, the Mets have conducted a formal interview with former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy's right-hand man. Hensley Meulens, who spent ten season alongside Bochy, the last two as the team's bench coach was part of a clearing out of the staff in the Bay Area when Bochy announced his retirement and former Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler succeeded him as manager. 

Mets current manager Carlos Beltran has no managerial experience and it appears Brodie Van Wagenen wants to surround him with a wealth of experience and knowledge on the job. The Amazin's coaching staff search has been extensive with ex-Reds and Rangers manager Jerry Narron and former Marlins and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez expected to interview for the same position. 

The bench coach role will be key in serving as a mentor of sorts to Beltran but also to connect with the players in the clubhouse to reiterate the skipper's wishes. 

Of the candidates planning to interview, Gonzalez has the most accomplished resume' of the bunch and would be a solid hire to round out Beltran's staff and give Mets fans some confidence heading into the season. 

