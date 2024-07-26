Inside The Mets

NL East Rival's Lefty Slugger Seen as Potential Fit For Mets

The New York Mets reportedly prefer this type of slugger and they could call an NL East rival, who has what they need.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Jesse Winker (6) watches the ball after hitting it into play against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports / Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
Everything seems to be working out for the New York Mets lately, as they've won five of their first seven games coming out of the All-Star break.

They're also now just a half game behind the slumping and injured Atlanta Braves for the top NL Wild Card spot, as well as second-place in the NL East.

It has really been a tale of two seasons for the Mets, who have gone 32-15 since an ugly 22-33 start, where they looked destined to be sellers for the second straight year.

Now, they are in need of some bullpen help, which is the clear focus ahead of the trade deadline with the date rapidly approaching in four days.

But they are considering adding in the outfield, preferably a left-handed hitter, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Thursday. He also mentioned Washington Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker as a possible fit.

Winker makes sense for the Mets, as he is making just $1.5 million this season, and has been displaced in Washington's outfield since the arrival of top prospect James Wood. Winker is having a solid season, slashing .256/.374/.422 with a .796 OPS, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs, but is now a platoon DH for the Nationals.

The Mets do not yet know when right fielder Starling Marte (bone bruise in right knee) is coming back, but Jeff McNeil has caught fire at the plate since the second-half began. While McNeil may have claimed the Mets' right field job for now, it wouldn't hurt to bring Winker in to provide some insurance on offense.

Rental reliever Dylan Floro could be of interest to the Mets as well. The righty has posted a 1.98 ERA in 50 innings pitched this year.

If the Mets take three of four games from the Braves this weekend at Citi Field maybe they do something a bit more aggressive like trade for a Winker and Floro? Never say never.

