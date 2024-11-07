NL West Team Called Top Potential Landing Spot for Mets' Slugger
The MLB free agency period is underway, and questions are looming about where several New York Mets will end up next season.
One player is designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who is clearly on the downside of his career at 37 years old. However, there appears to be a good fit for the veteran slugger.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed the San Francisco Giants as a possible landing spot for Martinez. The Giants have several holes to fill, and money might be no object with Buster Posey as the new head of baseball operations.
Martinez appeared to be near the top of his game in 2023 when he slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His production plummeted this past season with the Mets, though, hitting only .235 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI.
Martinez was less than stellar this postseason, going 4-for-18 with no extra-base hits and seven strikeouts. As such, there are concerns that Martinez could be on his last leg, which could affect his value in the free agency market.
When swinging the bat well, the 37-year-old is still a threat to hit the ball out of the ballpark. With that power in mind, it is probably worth a gamble to sign Martinez at a reasonable price; since the Giants are likely to open their wallets more this offseason than in recent years, Martinez would be a great veteran addition for them.
The Giants could be in the mix should they be willing to take a chance on Martinez, who enters 2025 with 331 home runs and a career batting average of .283.