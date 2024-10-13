NLCS Roster: Mets Keep Top Prospect, Add All-Star; Veteran Hurler Left Off
After defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and upsetting their rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS, the New York Mets are set to face their toughest challenge yet: a Los Angeles Dodgers team that finished the regular season with a league-best 98 wins.
Fortunately for New York, they are receiving a timely boost.
Ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 of the NLCS, the Mets announced that two-time All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil has been added to their postseason roster. Top prospect Luisangel Acuña, who was called up in mid-September, will also remain on the roster, making veteran reliever Adam Ottavino the odd man out.
McNeil, 32, has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist on a hit-by-pitch against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 6. Initially expected to miss four to six weeks, he has returned on the earlier side of that timetable. Before his injury, McNeil hit .238/.308/.384 with 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 57 runs scored over 129 games.
During his absence, the Mets surged from near elimination to the NLCS, a stage McNeil has yet to experience in his eight-year career. His recovery took an unconventional route, as he played rehab games in the Arizona Fall League, typically reserved for prospects. He last participated in the league as a 23-year-old in 2015. This time, the 2022 batting champion notched two hits, including an RBI single, and a walk over 10 plate appearances.
Acuña, 22, finished the regular season strong, hitting three home runs and posting a .966 OPS in his first 40 MLB plate appearances. Although his playing time has diminished in October, Acuña still has a chance to contribute. His speed makes him a valuable option for pinch-running situations, and he possesses the versatility to play second base, shortstop, and left field.
The Mets will now carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers, a shift from the even 13 of each in the previous two series. Ottavino, 38, was left off the roster after not appearing in any of the team’s first seven postseason games. He recorded a 4.34 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 60 regular-season outings.
First pitch is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX. The series begins with the first two games on Sunday and Monday at Dodger Stadium before moving to Citi Field for Game 3 on Wednesday.