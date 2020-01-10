Noah Syndergaard and the Mets Reportedly Avoid Arbitration, Agree to New Deal

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets agreed on a one-year, $9.7 million deal for 2020, and they will avoid arbitration. Syndergaard earned $6 million in 2019, so this will be a raise of about $3.7 million.

Syndergaard will be under team control for one more year after the 2020 season, and he's due to be a free agent in 2022. Syndergaard is coming off of a somewhat disappointing 2019 season; a year in which he had a career-high 4.28 ERA.

There's no denying that Syndergaard struggled to fool hitters at times in 2019. He allowed career-highs in hits (194) and home runs (24). At the same time, it appears as though the Mets have confidence that he will bounce back in 2020, being that they did not sign Zack Wheeler to a long-term deal. At age 27, Syndergaard still has some of the most electric stuff in all of baseball.

This is a big year for Syndergaard. It wasn't that long ago when he was one of the more dominant starting pitchers in all of baseball. He's still in his prime, so if he can return to old form, it'd be a huge boost for the Mets. And for Syndergaard, he must have his eyes set on a contract extension as free agency looms for him in 2022. The first step to that big payday is a strong 2020 season.

We'll see if the Mets want to sign him long-term, or instead let the next two seasons play out.