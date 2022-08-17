Skip to main content

Noah Syndergaard Will Not Face Mets in Philadelphia This Weekend

Former New York Met, Noah Syndergaard, will miss facing his former team yet again.

The New York Mets will not face their former pitcher, Noah Syndergaard, when they play four games in Philadelphia against the Phillies this weekend.

According to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Syndergaard, who was lined up to pitch Sunday against New York, will instead pitch Monday against the Cincinnati Reds in order to get an extra day of rest.

Syndergaard, who began this year with the Los Angeles Angels and missed the Mets when they were out there, will now miss New York in both series the Phillies have played against them since he joined the team.

Last week at Citi Field, Syndergaard opened up about his decision to leave the Mets via free agency this past winter.

"Part of the reason I made the move to the Angels, I suppose, is because the energy that makes New York so great and positive can bite you in the butt a little bit," Syndergaard said. "Especially with what I’m going through right now, a little dip in velocity and still looking to focus on location and mixing things up. 

"I feel like if I was doing that playing here, everything would be highlighted. That was a big fear of mine. That was one of the reasons I went over to the West Coast, so I could get my bearings underneath me and get back to feeling like my old self."

Between Los Angeles and Philadelphia this year, Syndergaard has compiled a 7-8 record to go along with a 3.95 ERA, 3.74 FIP, 4.15 xFIP and has 1.7 fWAR on the campaign.

The former flamethrower is averaging just 94 mph on his fastball this year in his first full season back from 2020 Tommy John surgery, a far cry from the upper 90s he used to throw.

This will be the Mets' final series with the Phillies this season, so he may miss them altogether in 2022, unless the two teams both make it to the postseason and square off there.

