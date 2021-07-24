Notebook: Mets' David Peterson To Undergo Foot Surgery, Rich Hill Could Start Sunday, Carrasco Update, Plus More

Mets pitcher David Peterson suffered a foot injury on Friday and will undergo surgery. Newcomer Rich Hill is expected to start tomorrow, plus an update on Carlos Carrasco and additional roster moves.

Talk about a tough break for another young, promising arm.

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson, who has been on the IL with an oblique strain, suffered a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his right foot.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Peterson suffered the injury on Friday night when he was walking back to the dugout and felt a pop in his right foot. Rojas confirmed that Peterson will undergo surgery to repair his foot, but the manager said they do not yet know if it will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Peterson was moved to the 60-day IL on Saturday, so he won't be eligible to return until August 30 at the earliest. The lefty has not pitched since June 30 in Atlanta, and is having a tough sophomore campaign with a 5.54 ERA in 1.40 WHIP in 15 starts.

Hill Expected To Start Sunday

The Mets' newest addition in left-hander Rich Hill, who they acquired from the Rays on Friday, is set to arrive at Citi Field on Saturday evening. Hill is going to throw a bullpen session, and the hope is that he will be able to start the Mets' series finale against the Blue Jays on Sunday, per Rojas.

Carrasco To Make Another Rehab Start

As for Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring), he is going to get another rehab start for Syracuse tomorrow, per Rojas.

Carrasco only tossed 1.2 innings on Tuesday after surrendering five runs. Now, the Mets are again shooting for the right-hander to throw three innings, before re-joining the club. That plan didn't work out last time, but if it does on Sunday, Carrasco could potentially be back with the big-league club by his next scheduled start the following weekend.

In the meantime, beyond Hill, the Mets still need another starter for Monday's doubleheader with the Braves. Luckily, Marcus Stroman will be taking the mound in one of the these two games with the other slot currently TBA, as Rojas said.

Roster Moves

With Jeff McNeil (left leg fatigue) out of the lineup for the second straight game, the Mets have recalled infielder Brandon Drury to give them an additional bench player.

While McNeil was unavailable off the bench last night, the Mets are waiting to see if he will be able to come in to pinch-hit tonight. McNeil ran on the field on Saturday afternoon, played catch and took fielding practice.

However, Rojas says his leg is still "dragging" a bit, and the performance staff is being extra cautious given how his last nagging issue turned out, in a result of a strained hamstring, following recurring leg cramps. As Rojas also said, McNeil is not an IL candidate at the moment.

The Mets placed reliever Stephen Nogosek on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and optioned Nick Tropeano to Triple-A. Pitcher Jerad Eickhoff has also elected free agency after getting designated for assignment.

Drury and Hill have officially been activated to take their spots.