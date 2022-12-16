Oakland Athletics Sign Former Mets Reliever Trevor May to One-Year Deal

The Oakland Athletics have signed former New York Mets right-hander Trevor May to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the deal is for $7 million with a $1 million signing bonus. May can also earn up to $500,000 in performance based incentives.

May, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Mets, with 2021 being the stronger of the two.

That year, May had a 3.59 ERA, 3.74 FIP, 3.81 xFIP and was worth 0.5 fWAR in 68 appearances.

In 2022, May got off to a rough start and was sidelined for a large chunk of the season with a triceps issue.

When he returned, May was able to right the ship and finish the season on a high note, as he logged a 2.16 ERA in his last nine appearances.

Signing a one-year deal with Oakland, May will look to have a strong season and hit the open market again next winter.

With Oakland unlikely a contender in 2023, May might even be an appealing name at the trade deadline this upcoming summer if he puts together a solid summer.

