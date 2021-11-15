Offseason Blueprint: Mets Setup To Be Big Spenders This Winter

Although a lockout appears to be imminent with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1, the Mets plan on being big spenders this offseason once a new CBA is reached.

And as team president Sandy Alderson stated at GM meetings during the week, the Mets payroll should have "lots" of "flexibility."



If Noah Syndergaard accepts the $18.4 million qualifying offer, the Mets' luxury tax payroll will be $203.1 million. This makes it easy to expect them to surpass the current $210 million threshold, and later, a possible new luxury tax limit agreed on in the next CBA.

"You're right to say we'll probably be brushing up against [the luxury tax] if not beyond it, just given what we have and given the qualifying offers that are outstanding," Alderson said in reference to Syndergaard and Michael Conforto [rejected the QO]. "If they're both accepted, we're over."

Although team owner Steve Cohen did not exceed the luxury tax in year-one, he has previously said he would have no problem blowing past it and is likely to do so this offseason.

Now, without further ado, let's check out a potential blueprint to getting the Mets back in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

General Manager

It all starts here. The Mets have had their struggles in finding an executive to come in and lead their front office.

They started out in search of a president of baseball operations, but have since shifted towards looking for a GM, as they did a season ago.

As of Nov. 15, it appears as though the Mets have their sites set on lawyer and former Washington Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie. But Alderson says they are still considering a number of candidates.

Alderson will again serve as the Mets' president of baseball ops in 2022, and is expected to remain involved in a lot of the decision making if the team brings in an individual with less-experience.

The Mets are also said to still have their eye on Milwaukee's David Stearns, who they would possibly place above the new GM in the hierarchy should he become available next year.

But his contract details are currently unknown and there is some belief that he may have a vesting option for 2023 as well.

Regardless, the Mets need to pick up the pace on landing a GM. Once they cross their executive search off the list, they will be able to move forward in hiring a manager and filling out their coaching staff.

Manager

After the new GM comes in, he will be given the responsibility of selecting a manager.

And the best candidate out there is ex-St. Louis Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt, who was shockingly let go after leading his team to a NL Wild Card berth last season.

Shildt is up for his second NL Manager of the Year Award, which makes him a no-brainer to join the Mets if he wants the job.

While this hire will also depend on who the new GM wants in there as well, Shildt would seemingly be an ideal fit to become the next Mets' manager given his impressive track record.

The Mets are about to hire their fourth manager in the last five seasons, so their upcoming selection should be more of a sure thing this time around and Shildt is just that.

Lineup

The Mets are in need of several upgrades to their lineup after ranking 26th in the league in offense a season ago as a result of a number of hitters underperforming.

However, Alderson acknowledged their desire to hang onto their second draft pick at No. 14 overall, which all but rules out signing players who are tied to the qualifying offer.

This list includes: Brandon Belt, Nick Castellanos, Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Raisel Iglesias, Robbie Ray, Eduardo Rodriguez, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story, Chris Taylor and Justin Verlander.

Luckily, there are still a number of talented players who they can pursue in free agency.

First, the Mets should retain Javier Báez on a seven-year, $150 million deal to be their second baseman of the future. According to MLB.com, they've already spoken to his camp.

And as Mike Mayer of Metsmerized reported, the Mets have serious interest in re-signing him.

But they shouldn't stop there. Even if they do bring back Báez, Cohen and the Mets must be aggressive in adding an additional big bat. And they can do so by signing Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $175 million contract, as MLB Insider Jon Heyman predicted.

The Mets have two promising top prospect third basemen in Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, who are almost ready for the majors but not quite. Vientos is the closest in Triple-A and should make his debut sometime next season. Once Vientos is ready, Bryant can shift to a corner outfield spot given his versatility.

The signing of Bryant could be the solution to replacing Michael Conforto, who recently rejected the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer and is said to be seeking a long-term deal, per his agent Scott Boras.

While I do believe Starling Marte would be the perfect fit, New York will need to save some money to address their pitching staff after splurging on Báez and Bryant.

According to Heyman, the Mets are among the many teams showing interest in Marte. The 33-year-old center fielder would bring speed to the lineup after leading the league with 47 stolen bases last year. But if I had to pick between Bryant and Marte, I'd go with Bryant given the impact of his bat.

On one hand, Marte over Bryant seems like the more realistic move if they bring back Báez. Not to mention, Marte has speed and is a high-contact hitter at the top of the lineup.

However, Bryant holds more versatility, he is a short-term fix at third base and a long-term replacement in the outfield. Marte is an aging center fielder who will have to move to a corner spot in the next few years anyway. If the Mets went with Marte, they'd be banking on Vientos and Baty to take the third base job either next year or in 2023, but It wouldn't solve their short-term fix at the position and they can't rely on pace of development for these prospects.

In the meantime, they could potentially sign a low cost outfielder such as Corey Dickerson [one-year, $4 million] to serve as a cheap stopgap option. While Dickerson or Jeff McNeil can play right field, Dickerson also has experience in center and could be the backup to Nimmo in this spot as well.

The Mets lack outfield depth in their farm system but Khalil Lee had a .951 OPS in Triple-A after his brief time in the majors last season. And 24-year-old prospect Carlos Rincon, who hit 22 home runs at the Double-A level last year, could also receive an opportunity in the big-leagues at some point in 2022 as well.

Unfortunately, the Mets have too many holes to fill in one offseason, but adding two big bats in Báez and Bryant gives them a pretty good shot at bouncing back offensively. This tandem would also give them the best infield in the league, as they'd be joining Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.

Here's my current lineup projection for 2022.

CF Nimmo

SS Lindor

3B Bryant

1B Alonso

2B Báez

LF McNeil

DH Cano

C McCann

RF Dickerson

Alternate Lineup

CF Nimmo

SS Lindor

RF Bryant

1B Alonso

2B Báez

LF McNeil

3B Vientos

DH Cano

C McCann

Starting Rotation

The Mets are loaded with question marks in their starting rotation, specifically due to ace Jacob deGrom's elbow issue from last season.

Not to mention, they extended the qualifying offer to Noah Syndergaard who has pitched a total of two innings in the last two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

And as Alderson acknowledged earlier in the week, starting pitching will be a priority.

“Starting pitching is definitely something we need to address,” Mets team president Sandy Alderson said at GM meetings this week. “If the opportunity presents itself to do something at the top end of the rotation, I think we’ll definitely consider that. Just as important, however, based on our experience last year, depth at the other end of the rotation is really important also. Pitching will be a focus for us like it is every team.”

While healthy campaigns from deGrom and Syndergaard would help the Mets out tremendously, they must do their part in bringing in a top of the rotation starter to cover them if one or both of these arms can't stay on the mound.

Marcus Stroman had a strong season for the Mets on the QO last year, where he led the league with 33 starts and posted a 3.02 ERA.

Now, Stroman is set to command big money on the open market this winter. So, why not bring back their most durable starter for five-years, $100 million?

They could also go after Kevin Gausman, who had a Cy Young caliber campaign for the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

Gausman had a 5.4 bWAR and went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA, a 1.042 WHIP and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for the 107-win NL West champion Giants.

But Gausman is coming off a career season at the age of 30, which makes it a risk to sign him to a long-term deal. The safer bet would be to retain Stroman for the right price.

1. deGrom

2. Stroman

3. Syndergaard

4. Carlos Carrasco

5. Taijuan Walker

6. Tylor Megill

7. David Peterson

8. Trevor Williams [non-tender candidate]

My only issue is that Peterson is the lone lefty out of this bunch. And although free agent left-handed AL Cy Young candidate Robbie Ray is available, the Mets would have to forfeit the No. 14 overall pick to sign him, and they've already said they have no desire to give up their draft choice.

Unlike in 2021, the Mets would have strong depth in their rotation, which is an essential need after the way last season played out.

If Stroman is too costly, the Mets could possibly pivot to signing lefty Carlos Rodon to a long-term deal worth $15-17 million AAV.

Bullpen

Next up, we have the bullpen which is an area where teams can always improve.

The Mets' No. 1 priority in the 'pen should be re-signing Aaron Loup after the 33-year-old left-hander had a historic campaign last season, posting a 0.95 ERA in 56.2 innings.

In order to retain their most reliable arm in the bullpen, it could take a three-year, $27 million deal.

Beyond Loup, closer Edwin Diaz is entering his final year of arbitration and is projected to make $10 million in 2022.

The Mets have a multitude of solid arms in the 'pen, and I don't see them making any big splashes in this area beyond re-signing Loup. They will also likely let veteran Jeurys Familia walk in free agency.

Here's my projected bullpen for the Mets:

CL: Diaz

SU: Seth Lugo

SU: Trevor May

SU/MR: Loup

SU/MR: Miguel Castro

MR: Drew Smith

LR: Robert Gsellman [non-tender candidate]

LR: Trevor Williams [non-tender candidate]

LR: Sean Reid-Foley

Bench Mob

Lastly, we have the "bench mob," which could look a little different next season.

Kevin Pillar and the Mets both declined their options recently, which made the veteran outfielder a free agent. And I expect the Mets to lose Jonathan Villar in free agency as well.

But, Luis Guillorme is under control for four more seasons and can also play multiple positions in the infield.

If the Mets cannot find trade partners for Dom Smith and J.D. Davis, this duo could also factor in as key pieces off the bench or in the DH role if one is implemented in the NL.

Tomas Nido will be the Mets' backup catcher once again.

With the departure of Pillar, the Mets could sign Corey Dickerson to play right field in the interim and serve as the backup center fielder as well.

Bench:

1B/OF/DH: Smith

3B/DH: Davis

SS/2B/3B: Guillorme

C: Nido

OF Dickerson [After Vientos' arrival]

Final Payroll

It's a lot, I'm well aware. And maybe Cohen and co. don't break the bank like this.

However, the Mets need a lot of help to get back to being legitimate contenders and this is how they can do it in the short-term.

The Mets already have a $184.7 million luxury tax payroll, and if Syndergaard accepts his $18.4 million qualifying offer, the Mets would be at $203.1 million.

By signing: Báez, Bryant, Stroman, Syndergaard, Loup and Dickerson, the Mets will have spent $97.8 million this winter.

This would put their luxury tax payroll at $282.5 million, which is an absurd amount. And that's not even accounting for the pay raises that some of their players are set to earn in arbitration.

And it would come along with penalties, such as moving back 10 slots in the Rule 4 Draft for being $40 million over the luxury tax.

While It's hard to see the Mets' payroll sitting near $300 million, they certainly have the bandwidth to do it, and Steve Cohen wants to win next season.

I also believe the Mets will orchestrate low-cost trades to fill some of their holes with teams trying to cut payroll including the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. But Alderson has made it clear that they do not intend on trading their top prospects, so I chose not to speculate on potential trade scenarios in this blueprint.

Beyond the big names of this free agency class, the Mets will be adding pitching depth in the bullpen and rotation as well. In the last few seasons, they have brought in a number of veteran position players on minor league deals and you should expect more of the same this winter too.