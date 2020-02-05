Only the Wilpons could create a mess where  Steve Cohen is ready to rescind offer to take majority control of Mets

Things took a stunning turn on Tuesday afternoon for the Wilpons and Mets fans at large when the New York Post first reported that Steve Cohen was ready to walk away from the deal that was set to have him take over majority control of the team within five years.

Details of what broke down are few and far between as both parties announced publicly the intention for a transition of ownership control to slowly progress over the next half decade.

As is often the case with the Mets, things haven't exactly gone as planned. Mets fans were giddy at the thought that the Wilpons would fade into the background and the deep pockets of Steve Cohen would take over the reigns and make the franchise a big market team once again.

Those hopes took a serious hit this week as Cohen was reportedly upset with the Wilpons for attempting to change the parameters of their agreed ownership arrangement. The Wilpons reportedly had second thoughts about allowing Cohen's ownership stake to increase suddenly and were either interested in renegotiating that portion of the deal for either more money or giving up less control.

This is a classic move by the Wilpons as there was evidently some things that became unclear regarding the ownership in SNY, the Mets television partner and the whole fiasco became a headache for Cohen.

A billionaire owner who also happens to be a Mets fan, is willing and able to give the Wilpons a massive fortune to take ownership and somehow the deal falls apart. Only the Wilpons and only with the Mets could such a foolish situation come about.

While the deal is not dead yet, strap in Mets fans because the next few days promises to be filled with more ups and downs as the fanbase roots for the Wilpons to fade into oblivion sooner than later.