Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Super Bowl QB Pat Mahomes didn't follow father's path to MLB; still remains a Mets fan

Rick Laughland

Pat Mahomes is on the verge of achieving football immortality. The Chiefs quarterback has been awe-inspiring in the NFL playoffs. Kansas City is fourth quarters away from snapping a 50-year Super Bowl winning drought. 

Pat Mahomes’ father played Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003 including time with the New York Mets. The Chiefs gunslinger grew up a Mets fan and even received a congratulations from the Amazin's when he won the AFC Championship the other week. 

While the elder Mahomes goes by "Pat," his son goes by Patrick to differentiate himself from his dad. Mahomes was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and overlooked by many scouts and fans during the NFL Combine process. 

Now that he's at the center of the football universe, Mahomes can be the third black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. 

Doug Williams won the Lombardi Trophy with the Washington Redskins in 1988 and Russell Wilson back in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks. There's a whole lot a stake for the Kansas City franchise and it's clear who the Mets and their fans will likely be rooting for. 

The Mets couldn't be further from contending for the World Series. Many Mets fans are dissatisfied with the job Brodie Van Wagenen has done as General Manager so far, and are anxiously awaiting the takeover by new owner Steve Cohen to steer the franchise in the right direction.

So while Mets fans can jump on the Chiefs bandwagon this week and root on the son of a former Amazin's reliever, reality is going to set in next week that the franchise has a lot of work ahead of it to return to respectability.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joep1955
Joep1955

This article is total BS except for the content on Mahomes...I’ve been a Mets fan since 1965 and I am so excited at the prospects this year. The most young talent we’ve had in a long time....good to great starting pitching....and hopefully a rebound fro the bullpen. Does the author of this article know that we missed the wildcard by a couple of games last year?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe Bryant grew up a Mets fan, idolized Darryl Strawberry

Despite being a Philadelphia native, Kobe Bryant was a Mets fan growing up.

Michael Natale

Mets players take to social media to mourn Kobe Bryant's death

The Black Mamba left a lasting impact on people and athletes across all sports.

Rick Laughland

Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Infielder Eduardo Nunez

Eduardo Nunez is looking to have a bounce back season in 2020

Michael Natale

Luis Rojas will have his work cut out for him in Queens

How will Luis Rojas handle New York Mets this season?

Justin Rimpi

Luis Rojas hiring has Brodie Van Wagen's need for control written all over it

New York Mets General Manager wants control over the upstart manager.

Rick Laughland

Brodie Van Wagenen Seems Confident With the Mets' Roster, Despite Starling Marte Trade Rumors

The New York Mets roster appears to be pretty much as is heading into Spring Training.

Michael Natale

Mets Officially Introduce Luis Rojas as Their New Manager

The 38-year-old will be the second-youngest manager in the MLB.

Michael Natale

Mets finalizing multi-year deal to make Luis Rojas team's next manager

The Amazin's are going with the safe hire.

Rick Laughland

Reports: Mets front office worried about new owner in managerial search

Reports surface prospect of new owner has front office in "paralysis"

Michael Cohen

Who Should Manage the Mets? Hensley Muelens or Charlie Sheen?

Who will replace Carlos Beltran as Mets manager?

Michael Cohen