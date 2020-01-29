Pat Mahomes is on the verge of achieving football immortality. The Chiefs quarterback has been awe-inspiring in the NFL playoffs. Kansas City is fourth quarters away from snapping a 50-year Super Bowl winning drought.

Pat Mahomes’ father played Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003 including time with the New York Mets. The Chiefs gunslinger grew up a Mets fan and even received a congratulations from the Amazin's when he won the AFC Championship the other week.

While the elder Mahomes goes by "Pat," his son goes by Patrick to differentiate himself from his dad. Mahomes was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and overlooked by many scouts and fans during the NFL Combine process.

Now that he's at the center of the football universe, Mahomes can be the third black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Doug Williams won the Lombardi Trophy with the Washington Redskins in 1988 and Russell Wilson back in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks. There's a whole lot a stake for the Kansas City franchise and it's clear who the Mets and their fans will likely be rooting for.

The Mets couldn't be further from contending for the World Series. Many Mets fans are dissatisfied with the job Brodie Van Wagenen has done as General Manager so far, and are anxiously awaiting the takeover by new owner Steve Cohen to steer the franchise in the right direction.

So while Mets fans can jump on the Chiefs bandwagon this week and root on the son of a former Amazin's reliever, reality is going to set in next week that the franchise has a lot of work ahead of it to return to respectability.