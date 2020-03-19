Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas surprise lifelong Mets fan who was recently diagnosed with cancer

Among all the on-field accolades, New York Mets slugging first baseman Pete Alonso continues to show genuine kindness off the field.

This time, Alonso was joined by Mets manager Luis Rojas in which the two spoke with Kathleen Selig, an 82-year-old lifelong Mets fan who was recently diagnosed with cancer, on the phone.

It all started when Selig's granddaughter, Ally Henglein, wrote a message to the Mets on Twitter, sharing her grandmother's story. Henglein mentions that her grandmother was only given a few weeks to live after being diagnosed with small-cell cancer. Henglein also points out that her grandmother was disappointed with the MLB season being delayed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As a result, Alonso and Rojas surprised Selig by reaching out to her on the phone.

"I wish baseball was going on right now, it's tough without it going on," Alonso said to Selig in a video message. "Life's not the same without Mets baseball. I hope that this coronavirus thing passes very, very soon, and we can get back to playing. Everything is all good in the world when Mets baseball is back."

Alonso continued, saying "I appreciate your lifelong support, and as always, let's go Mets."

After Alonso's message, Selig received a phone call from Luis Rojas.

"You have no idea what this is doing for me," an emotional Selig told Rojas.

Rojas expressed to Selig how thankful the Mets are for the support from fans like her. He also told Selig that she's in their thoughts and prayers.

Incredible stuff by Pete Alonso and Luis Rojas. Just a simple act of kindness like that can make someone's day.