Pete Alonso and Mets agree to record pre-arbitration deal

Michael Natale

The New York Mets announced that they agreed to terms with all 21 of their pre-arbitration players, including Pete Alonso. 

According to multiple reports, Alonso will make $652,521 in 2020, which is a record increase for a pre-arbitration player. As noted by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, that's a 17.5 percent increase from Alonso's 2019 salary of $555,000. An increase of that magnitude is not something that usually occurs for a player entering their second season.  

"We got a number. I was shocked and thrilled," Alonso said according to SNY. "I'm just so happy we came to an agreement because I think the world of this organization. It truly is a blessing."

Alonso is coming off of an incredible rookie season, a year in which he set the rookie record for home runs in a season with 53. Those 53 home runs also led the entire MLB in 2019, and helped Alonso win the National League Rookie of the Year Award. 

Alonso's 2019 achievements also included being named an All-Star and winning the Home Run Derby. As the season went on, it became clear that Alonso was turning into the leader of this Mets team. 

Now, with one season under his belt, it's going to be fascinating to see what the 25-year-old first baseman can accomplish in 2020. He's now emerged as one of the league's best home run hitters, and we'll see if he can keep that going into his second MLB season. 

Of course, all the achievements Alonso has accomplished so far are incredible, but we all know his number one goal is to lead this Mets team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. 

Among their 21 pre-arbitration players including Alonso, the Mets also agreed to new contracts with Jeff McNeil, Amed Rosario, and J.D. Davis. 

