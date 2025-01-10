Pete Alonso's Camp Reportedly Made This Contract Offer to Mets
All indications are that contract negotiations between the New York Mets and longtime slugger Pete Alonso are currently in the most crucial stages.
Ever since the new year, sentiment within the baseball community has been that Alonso hasn't already re-signed with the Mets because New York isn't offering him the amount of years he's looking for.
The Athletic's baseball insider Ken Rosenthal asserted this by saying, "Years seem to be the problem," regarding the Mets' negotiations with Alonso during his January 2 appearance on Foul Territory TV.
On January 8, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman said, "Right now we’re looking at Alonso wanting at least a six-year deal," when peaking on his weekly B/R Walkoff podcast.
However, a recent report from former Mets GM and current MLB analyst Jim Duquette revealed that Alonso's camp has changed their contract desires.
"According to league sources, Pete Alonso’s camp has offered the Mets a three- year deal with opt outs. This deal is only available to the Mets right now. No deal known to be close at the moment, and Alonso’s agent Scott Boras declined comment .," Duquette wrote in a January 10 X post.
He then added in a subsequent post, "Of course, the financial portion of the deal is unknown at this point, but this would be good for both sides, similar to how Cody Bellinger’s contract with the Cubs was finalized in late February of 2024. There’s no need to wait that long with Pete".
Given that ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan asserted that this exact type of deal is what Alonso will "almost certainly" end up signing, one would imagine that the Mets are willing to agree to these terms.
If Duquette's report is true, Alonso's return to Queens might be imminent.