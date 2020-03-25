Pete Alonso surprises medical professionals in heartfelt video thanking them for their efforts to fight the coronavirus

"Thank you."

That was the phrase Pete Alonso kept using when he sent out personal messages to medical professionals and first responders who have been working tirelessly to help try and combat the coronavirus.

In a video that Alonso tweeted out, it shows the New York Mets slugging first baseman expressing his gratitude to several medical professionals and those on the front lines.

"I just want to say thank you so much for all the time and effort that you're putting into this," Alonso said to one medical professional.

Alonso told another medical professional "thank you on behalf of everybody because you're apart of a bigger picture in trying to help prevent this disease."

After the video shows a few of Alonso's personal messages, it then captures the reactions of some of the medical professionals. You can see the pure joy on their faces.

"That's great," one medical professional said with a big smile on his face.

Another medical professional emotionally said "wow, that hit home."

This is a trend we've seen throughout Alonso's MLB career ever since he emerged as a star for the Mets under the big New York City lights. He provides these small acts of kindness that truly brighten up the mood of others.

Alonso has been a tremendous leader for the Mets both on and off the field, and he continues to use his platform as a source for good.

During this dull time, Pete Alonso is still managing to put countless smiles on the faces of others.

Great stuff.