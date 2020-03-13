To say the past 72 hours has been unique would be the understatement of the year.

All major sporting leagues have been either cancelled, postponed or suspended events due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which was finally declared a National Emergency by the Federal Government on Friday.

The question about when we will see our favorite pastimes on the hard court, the ice or the diamond are lingering questions that we might be facing for the foreseeable future.

Check out this podcast as Michael Cohen and Rick Laughland discuss the situation in detail from the NBA to Major League Baseball!

https://youtu.be/fsOcAlXKoZg