Mets Writer Room: How Coronavirus is Impacting Sports

Michael Cohen

To say the past 72 hours has been unique would be the understatement of the year.

All major sporting leagues have been either cancelled, postponed or suspended events due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which was finally declared a National Emergency by the Federal Government on Friday.

The question about when we will see our favorite pastimes on the hard court, the ice or the diamond are lingering questions that we might be facing for the foreseeable future.

Check out this podcast as Michael Cohen and Rick Laughland discuss the situation in detail from the NBA to Major League Baseball!

https://youtu.be/fsOcAlXKoZg

Mets to have team employee Donovan Mitchell Sr. tested for Coronavirus after son tests positive for disease

Donovan Mitchell Sr. is an employee of the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

Coronavirus Puts Baseball Season in Jeopardy

Spring Training Suspended as MLB joins NBA and NCAA

Michael Cohen

Pete Alonso and Mets agree to record pre-arbitration deal

Alonso is coming off of a historic rookie season with the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

MLB considering alternative sites instead of empty stadiums if coronavirus impacts Opening Day

The Mets home opener could be played down in Port St. Lucie.

Rick Laughland

Should the Mets Target Yasiel Puig?

Conforto Injury could force Mets to sign a free agent outfielder.

Michael Cohen

by

deek

Alex Rodriguez says he'd consider buying the Mets on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Former Yankee great has an affinity for the Amazin's.

Rick Laughland

Michael Conforto's injury opens the door for Yoenis Cespedes to claim outfield spot on Opening Day

Mets' outfielder hurt during Spring Training.

Rick Laughland

Jacob deGrom given overall rating of 99 in MLB The Show 20

deGrom is one of four players with the 99 rating in MLB The Show 20.

Michael Natale

Mets re-assign Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Tebow had just 13 at-bats with the Mets this Spring Training.

Michael Natale

Mets set to retire Jerry Koosman's number on June 13 against Nationals

Amazin's to fire an all-time great franchise player.

Rick Laughland