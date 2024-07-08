Rangers All-Star Could Be Answer To Mets' Biggest Trade Deadline Question
The reigning champion Texas Rangers certainly haven't lived up to expectations so far this season.
Injuries have been the biggest story swirling around for the Rangers this season but they still have underperformed nonetheless. Because of this, it seems like the Rangers may end up being surprise sellers at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline on July 30th.
Texas is loaded with talent and if it actually does end up selling could deal some very intriguing players away. One who could be available and help out a handful of teams is All-Star reliever Kirby Yates, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen, and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates," Nightengale said.
If Yates becomes available, the New York Mets should get the Rangers on the phone immediately. Yates has been spectacular so far this season for the Rangers.
The 37-year-old has appeared in 31 games for Texas and has a minuscule 0.86 ERA and 43-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
New York is starting to truly look like a team that could make a run at a playoff spot and adding to the bullpen will be its most important task at the upcoming trade deadline. Yates is a 10-year big league veteran who clearly still has plenty left in the tank.
The Mets could use a boost for the bullpen and Yates would fill that need if Texas holds a firesale.
