Recently Called up New York Mets Youngster Named Playing Taking ‘Biggest Leap’ in MLB
The New York Mets came away with another win on Monday night, defeating the Washington Nationals, 9-7. With an opportunity to play the Nationals in two of their next three series, the Mets are in a great position entering July.
It's been a wild season, to say the least, as they're now just 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot. If this continues, it's tough to imagine a scenario where New York becomes sellers at the deadline, which is never a bad thing.
At the end of the day, all a team needs is a chance to compete in the postseason, and the Mets look to be on their way to earning that.
It's been a team effort in recent weeks, but the impressive play out of 24-year-old Mark Vientos can't go unnoticed. Vientos has only appeared in 38 games this season, playing 81 at the big league level entering the year.
In his 146 at-bats, the right-handed hitter is slashing .301/.360/.581 with 10 home runs. His .941 OPS proves the type of campaign he's having, putting him in elite company if he can continue at this pace.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report picked one player from each team making a leap in 2024 and picked Vientos for New York.
"Vientos has graded out as slightly below average at the hot corner, with -2 defensive runs saved and -1 outs above average, though it's hard to put too much stock in those metrics after a month.
"What is interesting is the possibility of him shifting across the diamond and playing first base if Pete Alonso is either traded this summer or departs in free agency in the offseason. That would open the door for the Mets to continue giving Baty a look or to pursue a star third baseman."
Kelly also mentioned how Vientos has made the most of his opportunity to be an every-game starter. He was clearly frustrated when he found out he wasn't going to be on the big league roster in Spring Training, and rightfully so, as he's now proving why.
For New York to continue finding success, players like Vientos will be a big piece. He's adding a dynamic to this offense that was desperately needed, and it can't be overlooked.
Since being promoted, the Mets have been a much better team. While there are other reasons for their hot stretch, the Connecticut native is at the top of the list as to why they've played this way.