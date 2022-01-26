Skip to main content
date 2022-01-26

Report: Buck Showalter's 3-Year Deal With Mets Worth $11.25 Million
Mets manager Buck Showalter's three-year deal will be worth a total of $11.25 million.

Show me the money.

Mets manager Buck Showalter's contract figures have finally been revealed.

According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, Showalter's three-year deal to manage the Mets will be worth a total of $11.25 million.

Showalter's contract will be the highest for a Mets' manager in franchise history, eclipsing Art Howe's four-year, $9.4 million deal signed prior to the 2003 season.

Showalter, 65, will receive $3.5 million in 2022, $3.75 million in 2023 and $4 million in the final year of his deal, as Heyman reported.

Fellow skippers Terry Francona and Joe Maddon are believed to be MLB's highest-paid managers with their annual salaries hovering in the $4 million range. 

