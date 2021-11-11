Report: David Stearns Still On Mets' Radar For Next Year

Although the Mets appear to be inching closer to hiring their next general manager, which very well could be current lawyer and former Washington Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie, they still have their eye on a much larger prize beyond this year.

And while the Mets will be forced to wait at least another season, their primary target remains Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, per The Athletic.

The Mets have gone after Stearns for the same role in each of the past two years, but have been denied permission to speak with him by Brewers owner Mark Attanasio both times.

As The Athletic went onto report, the Mets are operating under the belief that Stearns' contract will be up after 2022, and the 36-year-old is very much interested in coming to New York.

Stearns is from Manhattan, grew up a Mets fan and attended Manhattan College. He also interned for the Mets back in 2008. Stearns worked for the commissioner's office, Cleveland and Houston prior to landing the Brewers' GM job in 2015.

The executive was promoted to Milwaukee's president of baseball operations in 2019, which resulted in his current contract.

Ideally, the Mets will hire a GM this offseason as a potential placeholder before trying to insert Stearns above him in the front office pecking order next year.

And earlier in the week at GM meetings, team president Sandy Alderson addressed the possibility of going after a president of baseball operations once more next winter.

“There’d be at least a year runway for (a GM hire) to demonstrate their ability and their potential,” Alderson said on Tuesday. “I’ve said this to others in the past: That’s the opportunity. That’s all you can ask for. Demonstrated ability tends to get rewarded.”

If the Mets truly intend on bringing in Stearns next year, it might explain their current plan of pivoting to a possible one-year stopgap GM.

That's where Adam Cromie comes in, who was the prototypical assistant GM that specialized in rules and contracts with the Nationals. Cromie worked in the Nationals' front office for a decade, before leaving baseball in 2017 to become a lawyer.

However, Cromie still consulted with major-league teams on arbitration cases beyond his departure from MLB.

“He was a typical assistant GM,” said Washington's president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo on Wednesday when asked about Cromie’s time with the team. “He handled rules and arbitration stuff and roster placements and that kind of thing.”

Rizzo also revealed that Cromie called him recently to seek help in preparing for his discussion with Alderson about the Mets' GM vacancy.

According to The Athletic, ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler is also still a candidate for the GM job as well. But a source told Inside the Mets that Eppler is unlikely to leave his current high-ranking position at WME agency, who brought him on in September.

Eppler has experience heading out baseball operations, but Cromie has been out of the game for almost five years and would likely require more assistance in becoming acclimated to the job.

“It’s going to be a big job for him, a big jump,” said Rizzo. “He was capable at every level that he was at for us. This is a natural progression for him, if in a very unique way to get there.”

This means Alderson would be inclined to assume significant power in the baseball department, despite his desire to focus more on the business side while taking a step back as an advisor to baseball ops.

But here we are, the Mets failed to bring in a president of baseball operations for the second straight year. Not to mention, they were forced to fire both Jared Porter and Zack Scott. This has thrust Alderson into taking on more responsibility in the front office, including the day-to-day tasks for the time being.

“(My role moving forward) will depend on who the general manager is and what level of experience they have,” he said. “I will be available. I won’t be omnipresent. Certainly I would expect to be available and provide whatever insight I can. But again, that’s also a function of not just level of experience but also time. So that I might be more involved in conversations or in consultation or advice early rather than late. As this person becomes more familiar with the organization, more comfortable in the role, etc., I would expect that my involvement will diminish.”

Alderson confirmed on Wednesday that the Mets are still going through the process of their GM search and have not yet made an offer to anyone. But he also added that he is hopeful that the search is coming to an end soon.

Cohen and Cromie met face-to-face on Tuesday night to discuss the Mets' GM position, according to The New York Post.

While it is certainly a risk for the Mets to bank on landing Stearns next year, which also influences the makeup of the front office in 2022, New York is practicing patience and looking ahead to the future in order to bring in an eventual president of baseball operations after failing to do so in their previous two attempts.

Interestingly enough, Ken Davidoff of The New York Post revealed that Stearns and Cromie are said to know each other from Cromie's time with the Nationals.

Could this duo wind up leading the Mets' front office next year? Time will tell, but Steve Cohen's vision is starting to become clearer at this point, and It's all about the future direction of the organization.

Once the Mets bring in a GM, they will need to shift their focus towards hiring a manager. Due to a lack of competition, Alderson isn't worried about filling this position, however, he does have his concerns about the rest of the staff.

"There's been a run on hitting coaches this offseason; everyone has been looking," Alderson said. "The same conditions don’t apply to the coaches as easily as they do to a manager. On the other hand, major-league jobs are difficult to find. There aren't that many of them, and I'm confident we'll end up with a coaching staff we like."

Right now, the Mets have one coach still under contract for next year and that is pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, whose option they exercised last month.