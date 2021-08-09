Report: Luis Rojas' Job As Mets' Manager Not In Danger

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, Luis Rojas' job as the Mets' manager is not in danger, despite their current rough stretch.

Although the Mets' season is trending in the wrong direction, Luis Rojas' job as manager is safe.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, despite the Mets' 9-15 record since the All-Star break, which has seen them drop to third place in the NL East, team owner Steve Cohen is not pointing the blame towards Rojas for this poor stretch.

Instead, Cohen feels that times have changed from when former late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner used to fire his managers to send a message/attempt to provide a jolt to the clubhouse during rough periods of a season, per Sherman.

Cohen showed up prior to the Mets' series finale in Philadelphia, and was impressed with the team's ability to remain positive, while also believing that they were well prepared.

"I just visited the players in the clubhouse," Cohen tweeted on Sunday morning from Citizens Bank Park. "They are ready and in a good frame of mind for this game."

Unfortunately, Cohen's presence did not help the Mets on the field, who were swept by the Phillies to fall 2.5 games back in their division, which coming into Friday, they held first place in for three straight months.

After starting off the season at 35-25, the Mets have since gone 21-30, which has them at 56-55, as of Monday's day off.

As Sherman went onto note, Cohen still feels that there is no clearcut favorite in the NL East, and that his team can right the ship in order to win the division with 51 games left to play.

But for this to happen, they must turn things around in a hurry, especially on offense. While Rojas deserves credit for holding the team together in the first-half, despite dealing with a slew of injuries, he must now find a way to help get his team back on track, as time is running out on the season and the Mets' playoff hopes altogether.