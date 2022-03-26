Skip to main content
Report: Mets Checked In On Lefty Reliever Tony Watson

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets might not be done adding to their roster ahead of the 2022 season. 

On Saturday, March 26, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reported that the Mets were among several teams to check in on free agent left-handed relief pitcher Tony Watson.

Watson, 36, holds a career 2.90 ERA, and would fulfill the Mets' need for a southpaw in a bullpen that's oversaturated with righties. Chasen Shreve and Alex Claudio are the current front runners to win the lefty spot in the Mets' pen, but it sounds like the front office is still open to adding another proven veteran such as Watson to fill this role. 

Left-hander Aaron Loup, the Mets' best reliever in 2021, signed with the Los Angeles Angels back in November. The team essentially replaced him with a righty, Adam Ottavino, but beyond this move, have not added any significant pieces to their bullpen. 

Last season, Watson made 62 appearances for the Angels and San Francisco Giants, posting a 3.92 ERA, 3.48 FIP and 1.01 WHIP in 57.1 innings. 

Watson made the All-Star team back in 2014. The left-hander also has 246 holds in his career, which is the most in MLB history. 

