Report: Mets Interested In All-Star 2B Adam Frazier

With the Mets looking to be buyers before the July 30 trade deadline, one of their potential targets is coming to town with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are showing interest in Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier.

Frazier, who received his first All-Star selection this season, is having a career year for the lowly Pirates. In 334 at-bats, Frazier is slashing .326/.396/.461 with an .857 OPS, and four home runs to go along with 28 RBIs. His .326 batting average is the third-highest in MLB right now, as well.

The 29-year-old has been one of the very few bright spots on a last-place Pirates team that is 19 games back in the NL Central. And with Pittsburgh destined to be sellers at the end of the month, Frazier is by far their most attractive trade chip.

Frazier is also under cheap control ($4.3 million in 2021) for the rest of this season and all of 2022 (third year of arbitration), before hitting the free-agent market for the first time as a big-leaguer. He also holds a career slash line of .282/.346/.421.

As far as the Mets are concerned, he'd be a significant addition to their lineup, which features only two players that have an OPS north of .800 in Pete Alonso (.813) and Brandon Nimmo (.865).

And speaking of Nimmo (.422 OBP), both he and Frazier get on-base at an extremely high rate and would be a dangerous duo from the No. 1-2 spots in the Mets' order, as table setters.

Since Nimmo returned from a two month hiatus on the IL, he's slashing .364/.391/.455 with three RBIs. Now, what if they were to add an All-Star player of Frazier's caliber, who is also another highly productive piece at the top of the lineup? Forget about it.

The Mets' offense has dealt with a slew of injuries and inconsistencies all season. While the addition of Frazier could complicate things, as it would force Jeff McNeil to move over to third base, this is the type of deal that would put the Mets over the top, and send them on their way to being serious contenders in the National League.