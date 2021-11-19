Report: Mets Interested In Reunion With Steven Matz

Although Steven Matz was once a promising young starter in the Mets' rotation, he eventually hit a wall that saw the team trade him to the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason.

Matz has always been super talented and has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, but struggled to find consistency in New York and never truly reached his full potential here.

The left-hander endured a good bit of ups and downs on the mound during his time as a Met, including injury woes earlier in his career. By the end, both parties felt a change of scenery would do him best.

So, as previously mentioned, the Mets sent him packing to Toronto last winter as the Long Island native was set to enter the walk-year of his rookie contract.

And this move ultimately paid off for Matz, who had a breakout season with the Blue Jays, posting a 2.0 bWAR, 14-7 record, 3.82 ERA, 3.79 FIP and 144 strikeouts across 150.2 innings in a difficult AL East division that's loaded with a plethora of star hitters.

Now, Matz is a free agent and it appears as though the Mets liked what they saw out of him last year after letting him go.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are interested in bringing back Matz ahead of the 2022 season.

While the Blue Jays are still looking to retain him, Matz's heart does belong in New York since he grew up on Long Island and was selected by the Mets out of high school in the second-round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

And the Mets are in need of a left-handed starter in their rotation, which is why a reunion with Matz makes sense.

The Blue Jays decided not to extend Matz the qualifying offer, but instead put a long-term deal on the table for him. However, he ultimately opted to test the waters in free agency.

Matz is set to turn 31-years-old next season, and should draw a substantial contract given the pricey deals that some of the other starting pitchers have received in the early portion of free agency.

In six seasons with the Mets, Matz compiled a 31-41 record, 4.35 ERA and 552 strikeouts across 136 career starts.

He also played a big role in the postseason as a rookie starter during the Mets' run to the 2015 World Series.