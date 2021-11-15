Report: Mets Make An Offer To Billy Eppler To Become Next GM

The Mets appear to be moving closer to hiring a new general manager.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have offered their GM job to ex-Angels and Yankees executive Billy Eppler.

And as Joel Sherman of The New York Post went onto report, Eppler met face-to-face with Mets owner Steve Cohen in New York. As a result, Cohen made him an offer and Eppler will now return home to California to decide on whether he will leave his role as a partner at WME agency, who hired him in September.

For what It's worth, agents in the industry have told Inside the Mets that it is seen as unlikely that Eppler would leave his new position in the baseball division at WME. But time will tell.

Although lawyer and ex-Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie was seen as the favorite at GM meetings last week, the Mets had their concerns since he has been out of baseball since 2017. This created some outside push for Sandy Alderson to consider executives with more recent credentials, per Sherman.

Eppler served as the Angels' GM from 2015-2020 and went 332-376 with zero playoff appearances during his tenure. This led to his firing on the final day of the 2020 season last year.

Most notably, Eppler signed dual-threat phenom Shohei Ohtani away from the Nippon Professional Baseball League back in 2017. He also signed perennial superstar Mike Trout to a long-term extension, and brought in Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton on multi-year deals as well.

Prior to joining the Angels, Eppler was a long-time scout for the Yankees, before getting promoted to assistant GM in 2012, a role he served in until after the 2014 season.

Not only does the 46-year-old have an extensive scouting background, but he has been commended for building out the Angels' first full-time analytics staff. Eppler is also said to have a strong reputation for interacting with players in the clubhouse.

For now, the Mets are waiting on an answer from Eppler who is mulling things over. But if he accepts, he will become the next GM in the Queens.