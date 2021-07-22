Report: Mets Monitoring 2B/OF Whit Merrifield

With the trade deadline heating up, the Mets are monitoring one versatile position player on a lowly AL Central team.

The MLB trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Mets are exploring all avenues to upgrade their roster.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, while the price is currently high for Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, the Mets are one of the "many teams" monitoring him.

Merrfield is a two-time All-Star and two-time stolen base champion. The 32-year-old can also play second base, along with all three outfield spots, which increases his value as a highly versatile trade target.

However, as Heyman went on to note, rivals believe his price tag will be extremely steep, and a source close to the situation sees it as "highly doubtful" that he gets dealt, per Heyman.

Merrfield is a right-handed hitter, who has slugged eight home runs and driven in 51 RBIs, while slashing .273/.322/.405 with a .727 OPS this season for the Royals this season.

He is also under control for two more years on a team-friendly deal, which owes him $9,250 million across this span.

As previously reported by Inside the Mets, the Amazins' are looking to make a "big splash" at the deadline and have their eyes on some of the top trade targets in Kris Bryant and Jose Berrios.

While Merrifield would be a slight upgrade offensively, it sounds like he is unlikely to be sent out of Kansas City next week.