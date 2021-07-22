Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Report: Mets Monitoring 2B/OF Whit Merrifield

With the trade deadline heating up, the Mets are monitoring one versatile position player on a lowly AL Central team.
Author:
Publish date:

The MLB trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Mets are exploring all avenues to upgrade their roster.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, while the price is currently high for Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, the Mets are one of the "many teams" monitoring him.

Merrfield is a two-time All-Star and two-time stolen base champion. The 32-year-old can also play second base, along with all three outfield spots, which increases his value as a highly versatile trade target.

However, as Heyman went on to note, rivals believe his price tag will be extremely steep, and a source close to the situation sees it as "highly doubtful" that he gets dealt, per Heyman.

Merrfield is a right-handed hitter, who has slugged eight home runs and driven in 51 RBIs, while slashing .273/.322/.405 with a .727 OPS this season for the Royals this season. 

He is also under control for two more years on a team-friendly deal, which owes him $9,250 million across this span.

As previously reported by Inside the Mets, the Amazins' are looking to make a "big splash" at the deadline and have their eyes on some of the top trade targets in Kris Bryant and Jose Berrios.

While Merrifield would be a slight upgrade offensively, it sounds like he is unlikely to be sent out of Kansas City next week.

Mets are monitoring Whit Merrifield ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.
News

Report: Mets Monitoring 2B/OF Whit Merrifield

Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom Takes Big Step Towards Return From IL

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman tossed his best outing of the season by 1-hitting the Reds across eight shutout innings.
News

How Marcus Stroman Has Been An Outlier In An Injury Plagued Mets Season

Mets outfielder Billy McKinney
News

Mets Trade OF Billy McKinney To Dodgers

Mets' Dominic Smith slugged a grand slam in the Amazins' big win over the Reds.
News

Marcus Stroman Throws 8 Shutout Innings; Mets Score 7 Runs In Rubber Game Win Over Reds

Mets' Carlos Carrasco got pounded for five runs across 1.2 innings in his second rehab start.
News

Mets' Carlos Carrasco Roughed Up In 2nd Rehab Start

Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek
News

Bullpen Steps Up Again After Stock Goes Down But Mets Come Up Short In Loss To Reds

New York Mets infielder Jose Peraza hit a huge game-tying home run off Brewers closer Josh Hader
News

Mets Lose Key 'Bench Mob' Hero To Broken Finger