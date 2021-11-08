Report: Mets Sent Scouts To Watch Justin Verlander's Workout

The Mets were among one of the several teams who went out to watch pending free agent and two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander's workout on Monday.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets sent two scouts to see Verlander.

As Sherman also noted, an executive from another team said Verlander threw all of his pitches and looked good.

Harold Reynolds of MLB Network reported that Verlander reached 95-96 mph on his fastball in recent bullpen sessions.

Verlander is set to turn 39-years-old before the start of the 2022 regular season, but has previously stated his desire to pitch until the age of 45.

Although the right-hander captured the second Cy Young Award of his career while pitching for the Houston Astros in 2019, he underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2020, which knocked him out for all of the COVID-shortened campaign, as well as last season too.

Now, he is out to prove he is once again healthy and can make 30-plus starts in a season, regardless of his age.

The Mets are a team who is need of starting pitching, and by signing Verlander to a short-term deal, it could give them another experienced ace at the top of their rotation, alongside Jacob deGrom, whose health status is also a question mark.

However, Verlander is tied to a qualifying offer, which means any team that signs him would have to forfeit a draft pick to the Astros.

For the Mets, they'd be forced to give up the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, which is costly for an aging future Hall of Famer that is coming off major elbow surgery.

The Mets also offered Noah Syndergaard the $18.4 million qualifying offer, signaling they are not worried about spending big this winter.

But if they intend on giving a similar deal to Verlander, they'd be asking a lot of him while giving up a high draft pick as well.

For the reasons previously mentioned, the Mets might be better off looking elsewhere to upgrade their rotation.