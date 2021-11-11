Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor

    Report: Mets Showing Early Interest In Re-Signing Javier Báez

    The Mets are showing early interest in re-signing free agent infielder Javier Báez. Find out the details below.
    After finishing off the 2021 season on a high-note with the Mets, free agent infielder Javier Báez is expected to have plenty of suitors this winter.

    Luckily, the Mets are already showing interest in a reunion with their biggest trade deadline acquisition.

    According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the Mets spoke with Baez's camp at GM meetings in Carlsbad, California on Wednesday.

    Feinsand went onto reveal that Baez's market has been highly active throughout the first few days of free agency. This should come as no surprise given his late-season performance and it also means that the Mets could have some heavy competition if they intend on retaining him.

    As Mike Mayer of Metsmerized reported, Báez could in fact sign a contract in the early stages of free agency, and the Mets have serious interest in bringing him back.

    But not so fast, multiple sources have indicated to Inside the Mets that they do not expect a lot of the larger free agent deals to get done until after a new collective bargaining agreement is reached between MLB and MLBPA, and Báez is certainly a name that falls under this category. 

    The current CBA is set to expire on Dec. 1 and if it a new deal is not reached by this date, it would create a work stoppage, freezing all transactions for the time being. 

    In the meantime, this could signal a race against the clock for the Mets to work something out with Báez in the coming weeks, which would cross one major roster hole off of a list full of them. 

    The Mets acquired Báez at the trade deadline in July in exchange for 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong. And although the team lost a hold of their 103 day lead in the NL East to finish with a losing record, Báez shined during his 47 games in Queens.

    In 167 at-bats, Báez slashed .299/.371/.515 with a .886 OPS, nine home runs and 22 RBIs with the Mets. He also made a major impact on the base paths and with his glove, forming a stellar double play combination at second base with his good friend Francisco Lindor manning the shortstop position..

    Now, Lindor intends on lobbying for owner Steve Cohen to re-sign Báez to a long-term deal. And Báez made it clear in the end of the season that he is very much open to sticking around in New York for the foreseeable future.

    If Báez and the Mets wind up agreeing to a deal, both he and Lindor will continue on as the Amazins' flashy middle infield duo for many years to come.

    Sep 10, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Javier Baez (23) hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field.
