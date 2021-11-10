Report: Mets Showing Interest In 3B/OF Kris Bryant

If at first you don't succeed, try again.

Despite missing the boat on trading for third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant at the deadline, it sounds like the Mets are going to take a crack at signing him in free agency this winter.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Bryant is one of the names the Mets are expected to discuss with agent Scott Boras during GM meetings this week.

In addition to Bryant, Boras represents a number of talented free agents including Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Michael Conforto, who rejected the Mets' qualifying offer on Monday to test the open market.

Although Bryant was in danger of being non-tendered by the Cubs last offseason due to a disappointing 2020 Covid-shortened campaign, the 29-year-old bounced back to slash .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs while playing for Chicago and the Giants in 2021.

While the Mets inquired about Bryant at the deadline, they instead wound up landing his teammate at the time, Javier Báez in exchange for 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Fortunately for the Mets, Bryant is not tied to a qualifying offer since he was traded during the season, which means they will not have to forfeit a compensatory draft pick to sign him.

The Mets are expected to blow past the luxury tax, which is currently set at $210 million under the current CBA which expires on Dec. 1.

Regardless of what the new luxury tax threshold is set at following the new CBA agreement, billionaire owner Steve Cohen will likely still exceed this mark, despite staying under it last offseason.

In need of a third baseman at the big-league level, the Mets could sign Bryant, who also can play the outfield as well.

Once top prospect third basemen Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are ready for the majors, this trio could potentially vacate third base, left field and right field in Queens for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Bryant started 47 games at the hot corner, 35 in left field, 33 in right field and 13 in center. This makes him a realistic candidate to move to the outfield once the youngsters arrive.

Bryant's versatility also provides value as a backup infielder if the Mets lose Jonathan Villar in free agency and trade J.D. Davis, who both manned third base in 2021.

Not to mention, the DH is expected to come to the NL next season and beyond, which is just another spot where Bryant could fill in.

Mets team president Sandy Alderson spoke at GM meetings in Carlsbad, California on Tuesday morning and made it clear that they do not intend on trading away any top prospects or selling low on their underperforming players.

This gives them all the more reason to spend money on Bryant in order to fill a gaping hole, or possibly several, without giving up assets on the trade market to upgrade their roster.

Bryant has vast experience playing in big markets such as Chicago and San Francisco, where expectations are substantial.

He also would be an impact right-handed bat, complementing Pete Alonso in the middle of a lineup that is oversaturated with lefties.

Bryant owns a career .967 OPS against the NL East, and a .866 OPS in 20 games at Citi Field.

And to top things off, Bryant has produced a .512 slugging percentage against 94-plus mph fastballs, which is better than any current Met not named Alonso.

Bryant is a four-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion. At this point, Bryant appears to be an ideal fit for a Mets team that is in need of a number of upgrades this offseason.