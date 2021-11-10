Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Kris Bryant, Pete Alonso

    Report: Mets Showing Interest In 3B/OF Kris Bryant

    The Mets are showing interest in free agent third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant.
    Author:

    If at first you don't succeed, try again. 

    Despite missing the boat on trading for third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant at the deadline, it sounds like the Mets are going to take a crack at signing him in free agency this winter.

    According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Bryant is one of the names the Mets are expected to discuss with agent Scott Boras during GM meetings this week.

    In addition to Bryant, Boras represents a number of talented free agents including Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Michael Conforto, who rejected the Mets' qualifying offer on Monday to test the open market.

    Although Bryant was in danger of being non-tendered by the Cubs last offseason due to a disappointing 2020 Covid-shortened campaign, the 29-year-old bounced back to slash .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs while playing for Chicago and the Giants in 2021.

    While the Mets inquired about Bryant at the deadline, they instead wound up landing his teammate at the time, Javier Báez in exchange for 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong.

    Fortunately for the Mets, Bryant is not tied to a qualifying offer since he was traded during the season, which means they will not have to forfeit a compensatory draft pick to sign him.

    The Mets are expected to blow past the luxury tax, which is currently set at $210 million under the current CBA which expires on Dec. 1.

    Regardless of what the new luxury tax threshold is set at following the new CBA agreement, billionaire owner Steve Cohen will likely still exceed this mark, despite staying under it last offseason.

    In need of a third baseman at the big-league level, the Mets could sign Bryant, who also can play the outfield as well.

    Read More

    Once top prospect third basemen Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are ready for the majors, this trio could potentially vacate third base, left field and right field in Queens for the foreseeable future. 

    Last season, Bryant started 47 games at the hot corner, 35 in left field, 33 in right field and 13 in center. This makes him a realistic candidate to move to the outfield once the youngsters arrive.

    Bryant's versatility also provides value as a backup infielder if the Mets lose Jonathan Villar in free agency and trade J.D. Davis, who both manned third base in 2021.

    Not to mention, the DH is expected to come to the NL next season and beyond, which is just another spot where Bryant could fill in.

    Mets team president Sandy Alderson spoke at GM meetings in Carlsbad, California on Tuesday morning and made it clear that they do not intend on trading away any top prospects or selling low on their underperforming players.

    This gives them all the more reason to spend money on Bryant in order to fill a gaping hole, or possibly several, without giving up assets on the trade market to upgrade their roster.

    Bryant has vast experience playing in big markets such as Chicago and San Francisco, where expectations are substantial.

    He also would be an impact right-handed bat, complementing Pete Alonso in the middle of a lineup that is oversaturated with lefties.

    Bryant owns a career .967 OPS against the NL East, and a .866 OPS in 20 games at Citi Field.

    And to top things off, Bryant has produced a .512 slugging percentage against 94-plus mph fastballs, which is better than any current Met not named Alonso. 

    Bryant is a four-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion. At this point, Bryant appears to be an ideal fit for a Mets team that is in need of a number of upgrades this offseason.

    Kris Bryant
    News

    Report: Mets Showing Interest In 3B/OF Kris Bryant

    1 minute ago
    Mets are serious considering Adam Cromie for their GM job.
    News

    Ex-Nationals Executive Adam Cromie Has 'Real Shot' To Become Mets' Next GM

    10 hours ago
    With five games left in the regular season, Mets president Sandy Alderson is set to make a decision on Luis Rojas' job, plus whether they will extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto.
    News

    Mets Expected To Pivot To GM Search For 2nd Straight Year

    10 hours ago
    Find out what Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman might draw in free agency.
    News

    MLB Insider Predicts Mets To Add 4 Out Of Top 40 Free Agents This Offseason

    22 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI single in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
    News

    Report: Michael Conforto Declines Mets' Qualifying Offer To Become Free Agent

    Nov 8, 2021
    Sep 18, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
    News

    Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas Expected To Join Yankees' Coaching Staff

    Nov 8, 2021
    Justin Verlander
    News

    Report: Mets Sent Scouts To Watch Justin Verlander's Workout

    Nov 8, 2021
    Pedro Feliciano passes away at 45-years-old.
    News

    Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Passes Away At Age 45

    Nov 8, 2021