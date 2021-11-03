Report: Mets Showing Interest In Ex-Angels GM Billy Eppler

With general manager meetings just five days away, the Mets are still in search of a top executive to lead their baseball operations department.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are showing interest in former Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler for their president of baseball operations vacancy.

As Martino also noted, Eppler has not yet interviewed with the Mets, and the current level of mutual interest is currently unknown.

Eppler served as the assistant GM to Yankees VP and GM Brian Cashman from 2012-2014. He was then hired by the Angels, and was their GM from 2015-2020.

Although the 46-year-old made an effort to build around Angels superstar Mike Trout, who he extended, by surrounding him with Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and Anthony Rendon, his team was unable to produce a winning record under Eppler, who was ultimately fired at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

After leaving the Angels, Eppler joined the baseball division of the agency: William Morris Endeavor.

Now, he could have a chance to re-enter an MLB front office to run the Mets' baseball department in the biggest market in North America.

Eppler was considered for the Mets president of baseball operations role last year as well. And although he failed with the Angels, he didn't exactly have the best situation under owner Arte Moreno.

But if Eppler were to come to the Mets, he'd have no restrictions from a payroll standpoint with resourceful owner Steve Cohen.

Along with Eppler, the Mets are set to interview Boston Red Sox EVP and assistant GM Raquel Ferreira. They have also requested permission to speak with Baltimore Orioles assistant GM Sig Mejdal (per The Athletic) and are still awaiting an answer.

Minnesota Twins assistant GM Daniel Adler turned down the Mets interview request earlier in the week due to his desire to develop in his current role.