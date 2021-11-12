Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto

    Report: Mets Showing Interest In Potential Michael Conforto Replacement

    The Mets are showing interest in a free agent who could potentially replace Michael Conforto in the outfield.
    While it appears as though the Michael Conforto era is coming to an end in Queens, the Mets have their sights set on another free agent outfielder, who could potentially replace him.

    Despite not having a GM in place yet, the Mets are staying busy.

    According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are one of the many teams showing interest in Starling Marte.

    Marte is coming off a strong season for the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics, where he produced a 5.4 fWAR, a 133 wRC+ and led the league with 47 stolen bases. 

    The 33-year-old also slashed an impressive .308/.381/.456 with a .841 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs in 120 games. 

    Marte is projected to have a 3.1 fWAR and 110 wRC+ in 2022, to go along with 18 homers and a .276/.339/.437 slash line, per FanGraphs. 

    If the Mets were to land Marte, they could potentially sign him to a 3-4 year deal worth $15-20 million AAV.

    The addition of Marte would likely bump Brandon Nimmo over from center field to right field. However, Nimmo showed vast improvement in center last season with 4-defensive runs saved, while Marte posted -4 DRS at the position.

    Even if the Mets decide to insert Marte into center field next season, he is expected to transition into a corner spot in the next few years due to his age.

