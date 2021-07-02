Report: Mets Showing Interest In Twins 3B Josh Donaldson

With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, the Mets have begun digging around the third base market to potentially upgrade their lineup.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are looking to upgrade at the third base position. And one of the potential targets being focused on is Josh Donaldson, who the Mets have briefly spoken to the Minnesota Twins' front office about.

While Donaldson is a possibility for the Mets, talks have not gone anywhere as of yet, per Martino.

Donaldson is in the second season of a four-year, $92 million deal with the Twins. With Minnesota 13 games under .500 at 33-46 and 14.5 games back in the American League Central division, they are pretty much guaranteed to be sellers, and would be wise to dump Donaldson's contract in exchange for some prospects.

The 35-year-old is slashing .250/.345/.486 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs this season. He also holds a .831 OPS, which is currently higher than any Mets hitter. First baseman Pete Alonso (.808) is the only Met that has an OPS north of .800 at the moment.

Although a trade for Donaldson would make sense for both sides, the Mets should not overpay in the prospect department given the fact that they would be taking on $42 million across the next two seasons for an aging player.

There is also some question of whether or not the Mets would be willing to exceed the luxury tax to acquire Donaldson, however, owner Steve Cohen previously showed that he would do so in the team's heavy pursuit of pitcher Trevor Bauer.

An additional option for the Mets could be Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who the Amazins' have been interested in since the offseason, but it is still unknown whether the team will be sellers this summer.

The Mets' offense has been one of the worst units in baseball this season, averaging just 3.6 runs per game, while ranking 29th in slugging percentage (.367) and OPS (.673).

It is no secret that they are in desperate need of an upgrade to their lineup, and third base seems like the most logical fit, as J.D. Davis has been sidelined for the past two months with a hand injury.