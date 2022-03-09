Report: Mets To Go After Another Bat, Starting Pitcher After Lockout

Over the course of the past several months, a number of executives, agents and scouts have all mentioned that the Mets need more pitching, and they could also use another bat after the lockout.

With MLB and MLBPA seemingly inching closer to reaching a new collective bargaining agreement, with talks set to resume later this morning, this would end a lockout that has lasted since Dec. 2.

Once the work stoppage ends, this will essentially open the flood gates with a number of free agents that remain unsigned, potential trades that will be made, arbitration hearings and possibly the Rule 5 Draft if it does not get pushed back. Not to mention, players will be reporting to spring training as well.

As yesterday's labor negotiations went deep into the night and ended at 2:30 a.m. this morning, we had some rare baseball news in between the proposal/counter-proposal buzz.

On Tuesday night, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that the Mets would like to add an additional hitter, preferably left-handed but not necessarily, and are also in the hunt for another starting pitcher.

The top free agent left-handed bats that are still available include, Freddie Freeman, who is tied to a qualifying offer, Kyle Schwarber and old friend Michael Conforto.

Adding Freeman would automatically put the Mets in the conversation as World Series contenders, but they'd have to fork over the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to obtain him. Surrendering draft picks is something that New York's regime has previously revealed they are reluctant to do.

Schwarber brings left-handed power, which the Mets' lineup could use. However, he is a liability in the outfield, making him a better fit as a designated hitter. But Robinson Cano is currently slated to be the Mets' DH, and unless he has nothing left in the tank, It's hard to envision the club eating the $48 million he is owed across the next two seasons.

As for Conforto, an industry source told Inside the Mets last month that the door isn't shut on a reunion with the Mets. Conforto has spent his entire big-league career in Queens, but endured a down season in 2021, before rejecting the team's one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November.

If Conforto returns to the Mets, the club would not receive a top 100 draft pick as compensation for his departure. Regardless, Conforto might be the best fit if the Mets wind up adding a lefty bat. Conforto plays a Gold Glove caliber right field as well, and would join Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo as the Mets' starting outfielders. Bringing back Conforto would also push the versatile Mark Canha to a super utility role, where he might be better suited in order to maximize his value.

At minor-league minicamp in February, manager Buck Showalter revealed that he and general manager Billy Eppler are evaluating their current outfield to decide on whether they should add another piece in this area or not. Showalter also accidentally let it slip when he said "if" Conforto leaves, which could have just been a mistake, or a hint that there is still interest.

Beyond the available left-handed hitters in free agency, an impact righty bat that would make an immediate impact is third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant. The Mets showed legitimate interest in Bryant prior to the lockout, and are not out on him yet, per source.

So, let's say Bryant signs with the Mets, he could potentially plug in at third base, which would push Eduardo Escobar to second. This would make Jeff McNeil more expendable, as the Mets intend to shop him on the trading block in search of pitching help once business resumes. If McNeil remains a Met, then Bryant's best fit is in right field which would also move Canha to a bench role.

As for bringing in another starting pitcher, the Mets are expected to show heavy interest in left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, sources told Inside the Mets last month. They could survey the trade market for a starter as well.

According to Heyman, Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to win. But the other owners are trying to implement a new luxury tax surcharge in the next CBA for teams that spend well above the CBT. Luckily, it doesn't sound like Cohen and the Mets will be too phased by this potential new tax, so it might not affect the club's offseason plan after all.

The hope is that MLB and MLBPA can reach a new CBA by this afternoon. Otherwise, the league is threatening to cancel another week of games, which would likely rule out the possibility of playing a full 162-game season in 2022. Both sides made significant progress last night, but there is still work to be done and time is running out.