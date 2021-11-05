Report: Red Sox Assistant GM Raquel Ferreira Out Of Mix For Mets GM Job

Another one bites the dust.

We have reached Nov. 5, and the Mets still haven't found their next president of baseball operations and/or general manager.

And to make matters worse, they've been turned down by 12 different candidates to this date.

The latest executive to decline this vacant role was Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant GM Raquel Ferreira, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

According to Speier, Ferreira spoke with Mets officials, but decided the position wasn't the right fit, and she chose to not interview for the job at this time.

In addition to Ferreira, Baltimore Orioles assistant GM Sig Mejdal is also no longer in the mix for the Mets' opening either, as Andy Martino of SNY reported.

With two more potential candidates off the table, it has left many figures around the industry to wonder why no one seems to want what is considered to be a highly attractive job.

It's New York, It's the Mets, It's billionaire owner Steve Cohen and It's future Hall of Fame executive Sandy Alderson who is looking to hand over the reigns to a capable individual to run the baseball department in Queens.

Alas, the Mets have struck out on a slew of possible hires, and now, Alderson will be forced to lead their front office at next week's GM meetings in Carlsbad, California.

Not to mention, the Mets still need a manager, and the period to start signing players begins on Nov. 9.

Time is of the essence, and Cohen and the Mets must kick their search into over drive in order to get their front office in check before the real challenge kicks off, which is trying to build a contender in 2022 and beyond.