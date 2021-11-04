Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Noah Syndergaard, Michael Conforto

    Report: Sandy Alderson Expected To Lead Mets At GM Meetings Next Week

    With the Mets still in search of a front office executive, team president Sandy Alderson is expected to lead them at the annual GM meetings next week.
    The World Series ended on Tuesday, and the Mets are still without a new president of baseball operations.

    With general manager meetings scheduled to begin on Monday Nov. 8, the Mets are not expected to fill this position in the coming days, per Tim Healey of Newsday. This means team president Sandy Alderson will lead their group of executives that will be present at this event next week in Carlsbad, California, as Healey also reported.

    Free agency will officially begin on Tuesday Nov. 9, and Alderson, who is looking to take a step back this year, will be forced to make the decisions in the interim until the Mets land a front office hire.

    And two significant moves he must make in the next few days revolve around the qualifying offer decisions for both Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard. 

    According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, industry sources believe that the Mets could try to offer Syndergaard a lower-cost contract, as opposed to the $18.4 million QO.

    Syndergaard threw a total of two innings last season, and has not pitched across a full campaign since 2019, prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery the following winter.

    The deadline for teams to offer the QO to their players is Sunday, Nov. 7. And the deadline for players to accept or decline said offer will come 10 days later on Nov. 17.

    Beyond the QO, multiple sources have told Inside the Mets that the expectation is that there will not be much traction on the free agent market until after a new CBA deal is reached, given the current one is set to expire on Dec. 1.

    If MLB and MLBPA cannot come to an agreement on a new deal prior to this date, it will result in a work stoppage, freezing all transactions: signings, trades etc. It would also cause the cancellation of winter meetings that are scheduled for early-December.

    While a good amount of individuals in the industry believe that free agency will be slow this month, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto recently told ESPN that GM meetings have essentially replaced winter meetings as the time for when trades occur.

    This could result in a flurry of moves being made next week, and for the Mets, that means Alderson will initially be calling the shots in this area.

    The Mets are also still in need of a manager, but the hope is the new POBO/GM will be the one choosing his own guy.

