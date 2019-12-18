Amazin' Clubhouse
Rick Porcello on Why He Decided to Sign With the Mets

Michael Natale

Newest New York Met Rick Porcello recently joined WFAN's Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis, and discussed why he decided to sign with the Mets. 

"They’ve got a pretty strong culture of starting pitching here,” Porcello told Gray and Malusis. “From top to bottom, you’ve got guys that can really throw the ball. That’s something I want to be a part of. You could see the resiliency in this team last year, with some of the things that they had to deal with that were unfortunate, and how they were able to stay on track." 

Porcello continued, and said "this is a team that’s built to win and built to win now. I want to be a part of that. I want to get back to the playoffs and win another World Series."

Powerful words from the Morristown, New Jersey native, who said he felt like one of his best opportunities to get back to the playoffs was by signing with the Mets.  

Porcello spent the last five seasons in Boston with the Red Sox, and his best career year came in 2016 when he won the American League Cy Young Award. 

Porcello could play a crucial role on this Mets team. This is a guy who has plenty of experience, and he's pitched in plenty of postseason games. He's also a a pretty reliable starter who can be counted on to pitch every fifth day. The fewest starts Porcello has ever made in a season was 27 with the Detroit Tigers back in 2010. 

One area that will be interesting to follow is whether Porcello will actually be the Mets' number five starter. One would think so, however, the Mets also signed veteran starter Michael Wacha to a one-year deal as well. That leaves the team with six pitchers for five spots. 

Porcello and Wacha are both coming off of disappointing 2019 seasons, so perhaps the Mets want to see these two compete all spring for the number five spot. 

Either way, it seems like Porcello is pretty excited to be a member of the Mets. 

