Rivals Believe Mets Star Surprisingly Could Be Traded Despite Hot Streak
The Major League Baseball trade rumors won't be slowing down any time soon.
The trade deadline still is over a month away and therefore each day there seemingly will be even more rumors and speculation to follow. The New York Mets likely will be front and center in rumors until the deadline passes on July 30th.
New York could go either way right now. The Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball and finally are back at .500 after sweeping the New York Yankees in a two-game series.
While this is the case, things could always take a turn with still a month remaining until the deadline. There will be rumors about who the Mets could add and also who they could trade away if they float around .500.
One player who still is seen as a possible trade option is star pitcher Luis Severino, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Severino has been one of the most undervalued free agent signings of the offseason when the Mets inked him to a one-year, $13 million deal," Bowden said. "He's delivered, going 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 15 starts. Execs believe that even though the Mets are in the Wild Card race, they will consider trading Severino because the thinking goes, they're focused more on building for the long-term than trying to win now. The balance of attempting to do both will be interesting to watch."
it's difficult to predict what the Mets will do at the trade deadline, but racking up wins will make it easier. New York has started to change the perception around the club and still has time to make up even more ground in the standings before the trade deadline.
