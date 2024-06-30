Rivals Expecting Mets To Keep Superstar Despite Rumors Saying Otherwise
It has been a strange season for the New York Mets but everything is all good at this point.
New York has been inconsistent throughout the year as a whole but has completely flipped the script over the last month and now looks like a team that can make a run at a postseason spot. The Mets haven't added much during the season -- aside from José Iglesias who has electrified the team with his bat as well as his music -- but finally have started clicking.
There still is a month to go until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but at this point, it seems like a firesale won't be on the way after all. Rivals at one point expected star slugger Pete Alonso to be traded but that isn't the case any longer, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Rival teams who have expressed interest in New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are convinced Alonso will definitely stay put as long as the Mets are within five games of the Wild Card race," Nightengale said.
Alonso has been in trade rumors over the last year and the fact that Nightengale expects him to stay if they are within five games of a Wild Card spot should be a great sign. The National League is having a down year overall so it shouldn't be too difficult to stay in the race with the talent the Mets have on the roster.
Maybe Alonso will end up sticking around with the team for the long-term despite rumors saying otherwise.
More MLB: Red Sox Star Surprisingly Could Be Traded; Should Mets Consider Big Splash?