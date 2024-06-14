Rivals Urge Mets To Try To Extend Homegrown Superstar Before Trade Deadline
The growing chatter throughout the industry as the trade deadline approaches is that the New York Mets will ship out their homegrown star by July 30.
However, not every figure around the league believes they should do so. As MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand reported, at least one American League executive thinks the Mets should revisit a contract extension with first baseman Pete Alonso prior to the deadline.
“I don’t think they should trade him,” the exec told Feinsand. “I think they should use him as a piece to build around. However, if they can’t get something done on an extension by the Deadline, then yes, they should move on because they lose a lot of leverage.”
The Mets are seven games under .500 as of June 14, and look primed to be sellers for the second straight summer.
The assumption is that Alonso would draw the biggest trade return for the Mets, but he is a rental bat so his value is not as high as it was a year ago when he was under another year and a half of team control.
The Mets tried to extend Alonso last season before the deadline, but he turned down a seven-year, $158 million deal, according to The New York Post's Joel Sherman.
As Sports Illustrated reported in September, the Mets and Alonso were in the same neighborhood on long-term figures, but not years. Alonso is seeking a deal between 9-10 years in the long-run.
Alonso has since switched his representation to Boras Corp, and is reportedly asking for a contract of at least $200 million, as USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale revealed over the weekend.
A potential extension for Alonso won't be cheap. But it doesn't make sense for the Mets to trade him unless they're blown away by an offer at the deadline because it could hurt their chances of re-signing him in free agency.
The Mets are going to make a serious run at retaining Alonso this winter, and one AL executive believes they should do so before the trade deadline in late-July.