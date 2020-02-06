Amazin' Clubhouse
Rob Manfred believes the sale of the Mets has fallen through

Michael Natale

The New York Mets continue to be in the headlines this offseason. Just when it looked like the Wilpon family had an agreement to sell a majority of the team to Steve Cohen, reports surfaced earlier this week that the deal was just about dead. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred weighed in on the matter. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo tweeted out Manfred's full statement. 

"I think there are kind of two things that are out there,” Manfred said at the MLB Owners Meetings in Orlando. “The first is that there is not going to be a transaction. My belief is that’s accurate. The second is, exactly what happened with respect to the transaction, I can tell you, and it’s based on conversations with the buyer and the seller on an ongoing basis, the assertion that the transaction fell apart because of something that the Wilpons did is completely and utterly unfair."

Manfred continued, and said "all I can tell you is right now, my belief is there is not going to be a transaction. My soothsaying isn’t great. I don’t know what’s going to happen. As of right now, it’s my belief that that transaction’s not going forward."

So, Manfred believes the deal is not going to happen, however, he wouldn't totally rule anything out. 

The New York Post reported that the disagreement in the sale was because despite Cohen paying hundreds of millions of dollars during the transition period of five years, the Wilpons wanted all decision-making control until those five years were up. The result of this was the sale likely falling through unless the sides can reach a new agreement. 

What's next to come with this story remains to be seen, and we're still waiting for both sides to comment. 

