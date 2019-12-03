Should New York Mets Force Robinson Cano to Take Reduced Role Heading Into Next Season?

It is never easy for an aging veteran, and former All-Star, to come to terms with their own sports mortality, and to admit they are not the player they once were just a few short years ago.

This is why it is incumbent upon management to make tough decisions about players on their team, and to not allow the sub-par performance of one player to bring down the rest of their ball club.

This is the difficult decision facing New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, and the rest of the team's management as it pertains to Robinon Cano. The second baseman, by all accounts, had a disastrous first season in Flushing. Due to a combination of injuries, and poor play overall, Cano had the worst season of his career in 2019.

Cano was limited to 107 games which was the fewest of his career due to a hamstring injury. Cano only played 80 games in 2018 due to an 80-game suspension for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Drug policy.

Needless to say, it has been an under-whelming last two seasons for the former Yankees Slugger.

Cano showed at every turn last season that he is no longer an every day player, and the Mets must not enter 2020 with the former All-Star as their starting second baseman. He showed no signs of regaining his form from years past. Cano, 37, instead proved that he is nothing more than an overpaid aging veteran.

The Mets, and Van Wagenen, will be hesitant to move off Cano due to the hefty price they paid to bring both he and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners to New York during the 2019 off season in addition to the money being owed to him by the team.

Cano still has four years-$96 million left on his deal. This should scare Mets fans because Cano looked over the hill in 2019. One could only imagine how poorly he would look during the 2023 season. The final year of the monstrous contract he signed with the Mariners in 2014. Cano will be 40 years of age during the final year of his contract.

No team would be foolish enough to take on the contract of Cano given how poorly he looked in 2019. The New York Mets are stuck with Cano for the foreseeable future whether they like it or not.

The Mets must make the tough and decrease the role of Cano heading into 2020. Even though this decision may be tough, it is still the right one to make. He will only continue to regress, and if the Mets are truly serious about wanting to compete for a World Series, Cano must be reduced to a spot-starter at second base.

The Mets must not be paralyzed by the remaining $96 million left on Cano's contract and do what is best for the team.

Cano hit .256 with 13 home runs and 39 R.B.I.'s in 2019. These were all career-lows for Cano.

Possible options to take over for Cano at second base in 2020 are: Jeff McNeil, Jed Lowrie, or free agents targets like Brian Dozier or Starlin Castro.

Moving Cano to more of a reserve role in 2020 will preserve the former All-Star so the Mets can get the most out of the twilight of this borderline Hall of Famer's career. Cano is still a savvy veteran that can be counted on to be a dependable pinch-hitter in key spots, but that is all the team should expect of him heading into next season.

Given Cano's contract, and his lackluster performance in 2020, the only option for the Mets is to move Cano over to the bench and try to squeeze the most they possibly can out of a player that did not look to have much left in the tank during 2019.