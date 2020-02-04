Only the Mets, right?

Only this could happen to the tortured souls of New York Mets fans everywhere. Just a little over two months ago, fans thought they were getting the greatest Christmas gift they could wish for when word came down that billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen was in negotiations to purchase an 80 percent stake in the team.

Now it appears that sale may never happen.

According to AM New York, sources believe that the billionaire's acquisition of the Mets has fallen through with an announcement coming this week.

The New York Post is reporting that the $2.6 billion bid is on "life-support" and that the billionaire hedge fund manager is ending negotiations.

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the Mets issued an oddly worded statement that cryptically says: "The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment."

In other words, "Talk to the hand."

If it is true that Cohen is backing out of the deal, this is an utter disaster for this franchise, its fans, and it leaves nothing but questions about the viability of the Mets moving forward.

The Mets front office has faced plenty of criticism over the years, and rightfully so. The Wilpon's have been notoriously cheap, petty and at times clueless in the day to day operations of a baseball team. Fans had high hopes the infusion of Cohen's money would reinvigorate the franchise, but instead, those dreams are now simply tatters on a floor covered with decades of Mets' fans tears.

This off-season hasn't been anything to write home about for fans. The Mets botched their initial managerial signing of Carlos Beltran, only to fire him in January after he was named by Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred as a key player in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen never took the allegations when they came out that Beltran was involved seriously enough in November, and it came back to bite the Mets. The franchise reversed course, settling on Luis Rojas, a popular minor league manager in the Mets farm system to be the skipper, just months after interviewing and failing to secure the job in the first place.

Only the Mets could go from not having a manager and not having an owner in a matter of weeks. Oh, and Spring Training is less than a week away.