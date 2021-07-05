Series Preview: Mets Face Big Test Against Red-Hot Brewers

The Mets head back home to Citi Field to begin a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are scorching hot having won 11 of their last 12.

After taking two-of-three from their crosstown rival New York Yankees in the Subway Series, the Mets head back to Queens, where they will face a tough task over the course of the next three days.

And that is because the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers are coming to town, having won 11 of their last 12 games.

The Brewers are 51-34 on the season and hold a seven game lead in the National League Central, while the Mets stand at 43-37 with a 3.5 game lead in the NL East.

The Amazins' will wrap up the first half of their season with a seven-game home stand starting on Monday night, where they face the Brewers in the first contest of a three-game set.

Inside the Mets is here to preview some of the key matchups in this battle between two first-place clubs in the NL.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: Tylor Megill vs. Brandon Woodruff

After getting pushed back a day due to the doubleheader, Tylor Megill will make his third big-league start on Monday night.

So far, Megill has been solid in his rookie campaign with a 4.82 ERA and 12 strikeouts in nine innings. The 25-year-old picked up eight strikeouts in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves, with four of them coming on his slider.

As for the Brewers, they will send out Brandon Woodruff, who has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season. Woodruff has the third-best ERA in baseball at 1.87, to go along with a 7-3 record, a 0.78 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 101 innings.

He was also named an All-Star for the second-time in his career. With Woodruff on the mound on Monday, this will be the first-of-two tough matchups for the Mets' offense in this series.

Game 2: Jacob deGrom vs. Brett Anderson

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will start the second game tomorrow night, after being selected to the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career on Sunday.

DeGrom is coming off a rare performance, where he gave up three runs for the first time all season. However, he bounced back to retire the final 18 batters he faced, while striking out 14.

This matchup leans in the Mets' favor with deGrom on the bump against Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson, who was recently activated from the IL.

Anderson has struggled mightily in his last seven starts with an 0-3 record and 5.53 ERA. In his previous outing on June 21, Anderson lasted just 1.1 innings versus the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on five hits, before hitting the IL with a right knee contusion the following day.

Game 3: TBA vs. Corbin Burnes

The third-and-final game of this series will likely be a crucial one. The Mets have yet to announce a starter in this contest and they don't have many options left to choose from after David Peterson and Sean Reid-Foley hit the IL, and Corey Oswalt pitched Game 2 of the doubleheader on Sunday.

All signs point to the Mets using an opener in this game, unless they call up Robert Stock, or are able to re-sign Jerad Eickhoff, who recently cleared waivers and elected free agency.

On the other side, Corbin Burnes will start for the Brewers. Burnes has been dominant this year with a 4-4 record, 2.41 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 14 starts.

The right-hander has given up a mere two runs in his last 13.1 innings across two outings.

Not only will the Mets have to face Woodruff in Game 1, but they will also have their work cut out for them against Burnes in Game 3.

Outlook

The Mets are coming off a big series win, where their struggling offense exploded for 18 runs in their first two games against the Yankees.

Although they only scratched across two in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, Brandon Nimmo returned to the lineup after a two month hiatus and injected new life into this team from the leadoff spot.

Nimmo acted as the ultimate table setter, going 5-for-14 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Francisco Lindor contributed to the traffic creation atop the lineup as well, going 4-for-10 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

With the latter two getting on base at a high-rate, Dom Smith cashed in from the No. 3 hole, going 5-for-12 with a home run and four RBIs in this series. Smith has been red-hot to begin the month of July, slashing .438/.471/1.125 with three home runs, six RBIs and five extra-base hits in 16 at-bats.

And last but not least, Pete Alonso woke up in yesterday's doubleheader with a clutch game-tying homer off Aroldis Chapman in the top of the seventh. Alonso followed up this huge long ball with a two-run shot in the nightcap. He became the first Met to hit a home run in both games of a doubleheader since Shawn Green did it back in 2006.

As much as the Mets' offense has struggled over the course of the past few weeks, they are getting healthier and finally appear to be starting to clique.

Like the Mets, the Brewers' pitching staff has carried them for most of the season with the sixth-best staff ERA in baseball at 3.52. Their offense has performed even worse than the Mets statistically, ranking 29th with a .221 team average, and the second-most strikeouts in the league (827).

However, they have seemingly found their footing as of late too, averaging 7.6 runs per game on their 11-game winning streak.

The Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays in late-May, and he has been one of their best hitters ever since. He is on fire at the plate in the month of July so far going 6-for-15 (.400).

Right fielder Avisail Garcia is also having a big year with 15 home runs, 51 RBIs and a slash line of .249/.314/.453. Garcia is heating up at the plate with a .375 average in his last seven games, and so is offseason free-agent signing Jackie Bradley Jr. (9 for his last 25), who has struggled out of the gate.

Milwaukee placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the IL last week with a calf issue.

Out of their bullpen, closer Josh Hader is a perfect 20-for-20 in save opportunities and has produced an astonishing 0.55 ERA, while not allowing a run in his last 17 appearances.