Series Preview: Mets Have Prime Chance To Build On NL East Lead Against Lowly Pirates

With seven games in a row coming up against the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets have a prime chance to increase their four-game lead in the NL East.

The New York Mets are fresh off a series win against another first-place team in the Milwaukee Brewers, who came into Citi Field having won 11-of-12, before losing two out of three to the Amazins'.

Now, the Mets will get seven straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who currently reside in the basement of the NL Central at 19 games back. Pittsburgh has lost 11 of their last 18 contests and has the third-worst record in baseball at 32-54.

New York has a four game lead in the NL East at 45-38, and has a chance to create additional separation in the division against the lowly Pirates.

Before the Mets travel to Pittsburgh after the All-Star break for a three-game series to begin the second half, the Pirates will first come to Queens to kick off a four-game set this evening to wrap up the first half.

Inside the Mets is here to preview the key matchups in this series, as well as what to look out for in this battle between two teams, whose seasons have gone in completely opposite directions.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: Taijuan Walker vs. JT Brubaker

Although Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker was snubbed from the All-Star team, his teammate Jacob deGrom is lobbying for him to take his spot on the roster.

While Walker wasn't initially selected to the squad, he has proven to be more than worthy of earning a spot, having posted a 7-3 record, a 2.44 ERA (8th best in MLB) and a 1.01 WHIP in 15 starts this season.

In the first game of the series, Walker will look to solidify his candidacy as a replacement in the Midsummer Classic against a last-place Pirates team that has the 24th ranked offense.

Walker's last outing was a strong one, as he went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out five in a win over the Yankees.

On the other side, the Bucs' will send out righty JT Brubaker, who has lost four of his last five starts. Over the course of his last seven outings, Brubaker has recorded a 4.99 ERA.

Game 2: Marcus Stroman vs. TBA

On Friday, Marcus Stroman will go for the Mets in the second game.

Stroman has pitched up to an All-Star level this season as well, with a 6-6 record and 2.60 ERA. However, in two starts since he exited with a hip issue against the Atlanta Braves on June 22, Stroman has given up five-earned runs on 11 hits in his last eight innings.

The Pirates have yet to name a starter in this matchup.

Game 3: Tylor Megill vs. Tyler Anderson

In Game 3, it'll be a battle for the correct spelling of similar first names, as Mets rookie Tylor Megill goes up against Pirates lefty Tyler Anderson.

Megill has been a godsend as a backend starter in the Mets' rotation after the team lost David Peterson (oblique) and Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) to injuries.

In his first three big-league starts, Megill has struck out 19 batters, which is the third-most for a pitcher to start their career in Mets' franchise history. He has also produced a 3.77 ERA, and although he has yet to notch his first MLB win, the Mets have won every game, where he has taken the mound.

As for Anderson, he is fresh off a stellar performance, where he shutout the red-hot Brewers across seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits along the way.

Anderson has been solid this year with a 4.39 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 92.1 innings. Anderson's outing could potentially be an audition for the Mets, who are seeking to acquire a back of the rotation arm before the trade deadline.

Game 4: TBA vs. Chase De Jong

After Jacob deGrom's start got pushed back to Wednesday, as a result of another rainout, the Mets are in need of a starter for their Sunday finale.

As both deGrom and manager Luis Rojas mentioned, deGrom could serve as an opener in this game, as a substitute for his regular side session in between starts. But it all depends on how the ace feels after throwing 85 pitches across seven innings yesterday.

Regardless, the Mets plan to make it a bullpen game whether deGrom tosses a few innings or not.

Pirates right-hander Chase De Jong will get the ball in the final game of the first half. De Jong has posted a 5.08 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in seven starts this season.

His last outing was arguably the most impressive of his 2021 campaign, tossing five innings and allowing one run in a win over the Braves.

Final Outlook

Believe it or not, the Pirates' offense actually ranks one spot ahead of the Mets, who sit at No. 25.

Be that as it may, the Mets have shown signs of a breaking out offensively as of late with 28 runs in their last six games (4.66 runs per game).

Part of their improvement comes from Brandon Nimmo's return from the IL last weekend after a two month hiatus. Nimmo has been a spark plug as a table setter from the leadoff spot atop the lineup since his return. He has also raked during this span with a .364/.391/.455 slash line.

As for the Pirates, their two lone bright spots in their lineup have been All-Stars Adam Frazier (.326/.391/.461) and Bryan Reynolds (.305/.392/.523, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs).

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are showing interest in Frazier, who is an attractive trade chip ahead of the July 30 deadline.

Not only have the Mets and Pirates played on different levels this season, their pitching staffs have been the polar opposites of each other, as well.

The Mets hold the third best staff ERA in baseball at 3.35, while the Pirates have posted a 4.78 ERA as a group, which is 25th in MLB.