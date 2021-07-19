Series Preview: Mets Hoping To Build Momentum vs. Reds In Cincinnati

The Mets had a nightmare weekend in Pittsburgh both on-and-off the field, however it ended with one of their most important victories of the season on Sunday. Now, they will look to try to build some momentum against the Reds, as they travel to Cincinnati for a three-game set.

The Mets escaped Pittsburgh with a win on Sunday, to ultimately avoid an embarrassing sweep via the last-place Pirates.

Overall, it was a rough weekend for the Mets both on-and-of the field, as Francisco Lindor (Grade 2 oblique strain) and ace pitcher Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) both landed on the IL with no timetable to return.

To make matters worse, the Mets' bullpen blew a 6-0 lead on Saturday night, which ended in a soul-crushing loss, as closer Edwin Diaz served up a walk-off grand slam to Jacob Stallings.

Luckily, the resilient Mets, who found themselves down 6-0 in the first inning yesterday after Taijuan Walker's nightmare outing, fought back with seven unanswered runs to return the favor to the Pirates with a six-run comeback win of their own.

Now, the Mets, who are banged up yet again, will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds in a three-game set, beginning on Monday night.

The Reds are in second-place in the NL Central at 48-45, but were just swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, who they are now trailing by seven-games in the division.

As for the Mets, they stand at 48-42, but their lead in the NL East has shrunk to just two games, as the Phillies are surging, having won seven of their last 10 games.

Inside the Mets is here to preview some key matchups in this series between two NL playoff contenders.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: Jerad Eickhoff vs. Vladimir Gutierrez

With deGrom on the IL, that leaves Jerad Eickhoff, as the next man up in the rotation due to the Mets' razor thin pitching depth.

After a solid debut back in June, Eickhoff has had a few rough outings for the Mets, allowing seven runs on 14 hits in his last 8.2 innings.

On the other side, Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez will oppose Eickhoff. The rookie right-hander has had a fine start to his MLB career with a 4-3 record and 4.29 ERA in nine starts. And in seven out of these nine starts, he has given up three runs or less.

Game 2: TBA vs. Wade Miley

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets are leaning towards giving right-hander Robert Stock the start.

Stock tossed one inning in Syracuse on Sunday, but should be available to throw again on Tuesday. The right-hander was solid in his lone start as a Met back on July 7, going 4 innings, while allowing two runs and striking out five batters.

The Reds will send out left-hander Wade Miley, who is 7-4 with a 2.80 ERA this season. In his last start, which came before the All-Star break, Miley tossed eight shutout innings against the Brewers.

While Cincinnati is not yet in sell mode, the Mets can potentially change that in this series. This could possibly create another trade target in Miley, should the Reds fall out of contention in the coming week and a half.

Game 3: TBA vs. Jeff Hoffman

Although the Mets have not yet named a starter for Wednesday either, all signs point to Marcus Stroman, who will be on regular five days rest.

While Stroman didn't have his best stuff in his last outing, he still gave the Mets five innings, allowing just two runs.

Unfortunately, Stroman has not won a start since June 12 against the Padres. He has also given up 10 runs in his last 18 innings, and has not gone deeper than five innings in an outing since June 17.

In the third-and-final game of the series, Jeff Hoffman will take the hill for the Reds. The right-hander has been on the IL since May 27 with a right shoulder injury. In 10 starts this season, Hoffman has gone 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA, and he could show some rust in this outing, having not made a big-league start in almost two months.

Final Outlook

The Mets need to take at least two-of-three in this series, but it is going to be tricky with their lack of starting pitching.

Fortunately, the offense scored 16 runs in their last 18 innings, which provides hope that they can carry the load. The slumping Michael Conforto delivered a much-needed go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the ninth yesterday, which ultimately capped off his team's comeback win. The Mets need to get Conforto's bat going, desperately.

But what was also discovered on Saturday night in the Mets' worst loss of the season, is that sometimes, even run support can't save you, as the bullpen blew a six-run lead with six outs to go.

With Eickhoff set to start tonight, and an opener likely looming on Tuesday, the Mets' 'pen will have to play hero again, as they did in Sunday's contest.

As for the Reds, the status of their slugger Nick Castellanos is currently up in the air, as he was hit on the right wrist with a pitch on Friday and missed the remainder of their series with the Brewers. After Castellanos went down, the Reds' offense went to sleep with a total of just four runs in their last two games combined.

While Castellanos' wrist has "improved," he is out of the lineup again on Monday.

Without Castellanos, the Reds have another fellow All-Star Jesse Winker, who is having a breakout year with 19 home runs, 50 RBIs and a slash line of .292/.373/.521 with an .894 OPS.

Cincinnati's lineup features a number of talented hitters in Jonathan India, Tyler Naquin and Tyler Stephenson, but Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez, although dangerous, do not look like the same hitters they once were.

They've also suffered injuries to key pieces such as Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel.

The Reds' pitching staff ranks 21st with a 4.48 ERA, while the Mets have slipped to No. 6 with a 3.53 ERA of their own.