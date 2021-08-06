Series Preview: Mets, Phillies Battle For First-Place

The Mets head to the Philadelphia to take on the Phillies this weekend with first-place on the line.

In the words of the great Jon Taffer in Bar Rescue: "Either step up, or step out."

This statement perfectly correlates with the Mets who travel to Philadelphia this weekend for a first-place showdown with the Phillies.

The Mets have held onto first-place since early-May.



But after going 35-25 through their first 60 games, they have a record of 21-27 in their last 48 games. And now, they have found themselves at 56-52 with just a half game lead entering a crucial weekend series in Philadelphia against the Phillies, who are breathing down their necks.

The Amazin’s have lost eight of 12 and three straight series. They are also fresh off losing three out of four against the last-place Marlins.

As has been the problem all season long, the Mets’ offense has underperformed. And their pitching hasn't been sharp as of late, sporting an ERA north of five since the All-Star break.

And since returning from the break, the Mets are 9-12, which is far from ideal.

Although the rest of the division has struggled this year, this has not been the case for the Phillies recently, who have been gaining significant ground.

Now, the Mets must turn things around fast, or else they will likely fall out of first-place this weekend against the Phillies.

"This obviously wasn't the way we wanted this series to go," said a frustrated Michael Conforto after Thursday's series loss to the Marlins. "We are going to be upset about it for a bit, but you have to flush it. We are on to Philly."

That's the best mentality the Mets can roll into Philadelphia with. They looked like a broken and defeated team, but their only hope is to wipe the slate clean and right the ship starting on Friday night.

Inside the Mets is here to preview some of the key matchups in this series and what to expect between these two NL East rivals in their battle for first-place.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: Marcus Stroman vs. Kyle Gibson

Mets starter Marcus Stroman will get the ball in the first game on Friday night, as he looks to help his team get back on track.

Stroman was touched up for four runs in 5.2 innings against the Reds his last time out, and is 1-5 with a 3.93 ERA in his previous seven starts. However, he did toss a one-hit gem across eight innings on July 21, and the Mets will be hoping for more of that magic tonight.

Although the Mets whiffed on pitching at the trade deadline, the Phillies went out and landed starter Kyle Gibson, who was having a superb campaign for the Texas Rangers.

In his first start as a Phillie, Gibson went 6.2 innings and gave up two runs. But in his previous two outings before joining his new team, he gave up 10 runs and walked 10 across 11 innings.

Game 2: Tylor Megill vs. Ranger Suarez

On Saturday afternoon, rookie Tylor Megill will look to bounce back from his first rough outing as a big-leaguer, where he gave up four runs in a loss to the Marlins.

Despite getting touched up, all of these runs came on a first-inning grand slam, and Megill was able to recover to toss four scoreless frames afterwards. Megill has produced an impressive 2.68 ERA and 43 strikeouts through his first eight starts in the majors.

Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez will oppose Megill in this contest. After closing out games in the shaky Philadelphia bullpen this season, Suarez has entered the rotation, and tossed three shutout innings in his lone start against the Nationals on August 2.

Game 3: Taijuan Walker vs. Zack Wheeler

Since being selected to his first All-Star Game, Taijuan Walker has hit a wall, allowing 17 runs and seven homers in his last 20 innings pitched.

Walker allowed four runs and three more home runs in his last outing against the Marlins, but was able to limit the damage and complete a total of 5.2 innings, while only giving up four.

Zack Wheeler will have another opportunity to burn his former team in the third-and-final game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

Wheeler has pitched like a Cy Young candidate this season, posting a 9-6 record, to go along with a 2.57 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and a National League leading 170 strikeouts.

However, Wheeler has given up seven runs in his last 14.1 innings. At the same time, he has gone seven innings or more in his last three outings.

Outlook

It's no secret that the Mets have one of the worst offenses in baseball. And albeit having a lineup that features five players, who have made an All-Star appearance in their career, this unit has not performed up to expectations even when healthy this year.

As for the Phillies, they have won five in a row and are heading into this series with all the momentum, especially since they will be playing in front of their home crowd.

They have also averaged 7.6 runs per game on their current winning streak, while the Mets scored 3.5 runs per game and hit below .150 with runners in scoring position against the lowly Marlins in their four-game series this week.

The only hope for the Mets' bats to turn things around is that they are playing in a hitter's band box at Citizens Bank Park.

Meanwhile, the Phillies' offense has a number of hitters that are scorching hot entering this series including Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. But they did just place center fielder Andrew McCutchen on the IL with knee inflammation.

Another aspect leaning in the Mets' favor is the shaky Phillies bullpen, which has moved their closer, Suarez, to the rotation. The Phillies acquired veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy, who will presumably take over in the ninth inning moving forward, but he has given up four runs in 2.1 innings since joining the team.

Beyond Kennedy, the Phillies placed Connor Brogdon on the IL, but have Hector Neris and Jose Alvarado as two high-leverage arms. However, the Mets have had a lot of success against this duo late in games this season.

While the Phillies' 'pen has struggled immensely, one key reliever they do have, who has been gaining steam as of late is their setup man Archie Bradley. After missing time with a strained oblique in the first half, Bradley is finally healthy, and holds a 0.69 ERA since July 1.

Although the Mets have a clear advantage against the Phils' weak bullpen, they must score early on against their starters in order to prevent having to climb out of holes, which is something that we often saw when they played the Marlins, Reds, Braves and Pirates since they came back from the All-Star break.