Series Preview: Mets vs. Padres

The New York Mets continue their west coast road trip with a four-game set with the Padres. Inside the Mets is here to preview several key matchups in this series.

Coming off a series win in Arizona, the first place New York Mets will continue their west coast road trip by traveling to San Diego for a four-game set with the Padres.

After taking two out of three games from the Diamondbacks, the Mets have won six of their last seven to improve to 27-21. They also currently hold the largest divisional lead in baseball as they have a 4.5 game lead in the NL East.

Despite a slew of injuries, which forced them to start 21 different position players last month, the Mets finished May with a 17-9 record. That is their best total since May of 2009, where they went 19-9, which ironically occurred during another season, where they were hit hard by the injury bug.

Luckily, they've gotten some reinforcements back to their roster, which has helped them start June off on a high-note so far.

Now, they will be put to the test against a tough Padres team that is a game out of the division lead in a highly competitive NL West.

Inside the Mets is here to give you an early look at how the Amazins’ matchup with an impressive San Diego team.

Pitching Probables:

Game 1: Taijuan Walker vs. Yu Darvish

In his first start back from the injured list, Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker dominated the Atlanta Braves, going five strong innings, while allowing just two hits and striking out eight batters. Walker lowered his ERA on the season to 1.84.

Walker will look to keep the momentum going against a deep Padres lineup that features an assortment of talented hitters. However, Walker and the Mets could be dodging a bullet, as San Diego's star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is dealing with an oblique injury that could sideline him for the series.

On the other side, the Padres will send Yu Darvish to the mound, who is 5th in MLB with a 2.16 ERA. Despite a poor outing, where he gave up five runs (four-earned) against the Houston Astros in his last start, Darvish has pretty much been spotless this season.

Game 2: TBD vs. Blake Snell

Although the Mets have yet to name a starter for Game 2, they have typically sent out left-hander Joey Lucchesi every fifth day to serve as an opener.

And although Lucchesi's numbers look ugly: 1-3, 6.56 ERA, he has pitched much better lately. In his last two outings, Lucchesi has given up one run in 7.2 innings, while striking out 10 batters and walking three. The southpaw is known for his wonky throwing motion and features two pitches: a fastball and his famous churve (changeup-curveball).

Behind Lucchesi, the Mets have a number of arms, who have stepped up in long relief, as the lefty has yet to reach the five inning mark this season. But with Robert Gsellman picking up David Peterson on Wednesday, and Sean Reid-Foley recently optioned to Triple-A, manager Luis Rojas might have to get creative in order to squeeze out innings behind Lucchesi. Seth Lugo recently returned from the IL and could be an additional candidate to toss a few innings, as well as right-hander Jacob Barnes.

The Mets will face off against former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in Game 2. But in his first season in San Diego, Snell has not pitched like himself, posting a 1-2 record with a 5.55 ERA in 11 starts.

In his last two outings, Snell has been abysmal, giving up 12 runs in 6.2 total innings.

Game 3: Jacob deGrom vs. Joe Musgrove

After a brief IL stint, Jacob deGrom has come back with a vengeance. In his last two starts since returning to the club, deGrom has struck out 17 and given up one run in 11 innings.

Following his latest stellar performance of six shutout innings, two hits and eight strikeouts in a win over the Diamondbacks, deGrom lowered his league-best ERA to 0.71. That is the lowest mark through the first eight starts of a season for any pitcher since 1964.

The former two-time Cy Young Award winner just keeps turning heads every time he gets the ball. He is also opening eyes with his bat, as he is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with three RBIs. This season, deGrom has astoundingly knocked in one less run at the plate than he has given up to opposing hitters, four.

The Padres certainly have their work cut out for them in this matchup, but they will oppose deGrom with right-hander Joe Musgrove.

In his last three outings, Musgrove has not allowed a run, giving up just three hits, while striking out 20 batters across 16.2 innings.

Circle this matchup on your calendars boys n' girls, as this one has the makings to be a pitching duel.

Game 4: Marcus Stroman vs. TBD

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was cruising along in his last start with a 4-0 lead against the Diamondbacks, before things took a turn in his final inning of work.

Stroman started off the sixth inning by allowing two straight singles, and then proceeded to leave one up to D-Backs' youngster Pavin Smith, who took him deep for a three-run shot. This homer cut the Mets' lead to 4-3, and the bullpen could not hold it down, as the Mets ultimately lost in extra innings.

Regardless of the hiccup, Stroman has been sensational this season with a 4-4 record, 2.66 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

The Padres have yet to name a starter for the fourth-and-final game of this series versus the Mets.

Final Outlook

The Mets are still missing several big names in their lineup including Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis. However, they got some reinforcements back earlier this week in Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Seth Lugo.

With the depth that they have on the roster, the Mets have received strong contributions from their backups, who have formed the identity of the "bench mob." The bench mob has helped keep them atop the NL East division while their regulars continue to make their way back.

The heart of the lineup: Alonso (5-for-13 with a home run and five RBIs since returning from the IL on Monday), Francisco Lindor (9-for-23 in his last five games), James McCann (9-for-24 in his last seven games) and Dom Smith (9-for-22 in his last seven games) are all starting to heat up at the plate. They also drove in 14 of their team's 18 runs across three games in Arizona.

The Mets' pitching staff has had a major impact as well, holding the second-best ERA in MLB at 3.11. They've also given up the least amount of runs at 138.

As for the Padres, their pitching staff leads the league with a 2.80 ERA and 577 strikeouts.

San Diego's offense is highlighted by Tatis Jr., who is dealing with the oblique issue, Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer, Trent Grisham, Will Myers and Jake Cronenworth. Their lineup currently ranks 12th in MLB and is seventh overall with 250 runs scored.

The Mets and Padres are two teams on the come up in MLB, which makes this National League matchup a must-watch.

New York and their replacements will be put to the test against a San Diego club that is looking to get back on track after getting swept by the red-hot Chicago Cubs.